How to get the $100K bonus in GTA Online by collecting Hidden Caches this week

GTA Online players can get a $100K bonus by collecting 30 Hidden Caches this week.

There are 100 possible locations to find this elusive collectible, but only ten of them will spawn per day. This means that you will need at least three days to be eligible for the $100K bonus.

You can participate in this event with one of the following vehicles:

Avisa

Kosatka

Toreador

Keep in mind that you are required to get the Sonar Station for your Kosatka. It normally costs $1,200,000, but you can get it for $780,000, thanks to this week's discounts. There is a 35% discount on the submarine right now.

Hidden Caches are only found underwater in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: rsg.ms/f441047 This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: rsg.ms/f441047 https://t.co/dzgb8Yz5km

Rockstar Games Newswire article on November 17, 2022, states:

"It may glitter and sparkle at surface level, but plenty of mystery lurks in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. Use the Sonar upgrade aboard the Kosatka, Avisa, or Toreador to locate and collect 30 Hidden Caches to receive a bonus of GTA$100K."

To get the $100K bonus, all that matters is that you collect 30 Hidden Caches sometime this week. The easiest way to do this is by getting a maximum of ten each day for three consecutive days.

You need to purchase a Kosatka and the Sonar Station to find this collectible (Image via Rockstar Games)

First, you will need a Kosatka and its Sonar Station. You will then need to look for the collectible.

The Kosatka works fine by itself, but some players may prefer to use the Avisa or Toreador since they're much faster. However, this will cost you more money (if you don't already have these vehicles).

Hidden Caches look like little rectangular crates and are only found underwater.

Hidden Cache locations in GTA Online

You're looking for an object like this one (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a link to a handy interactive map with all ten locations that refreshes daily:

It is advisable to use an interactive map like GTAWeb.eu since looking through 100 possible spawns all over GTA Online's map would eat up too much of your time. Using an interactive map, you can easily pinpoint all ten spawns for the day and collect them without much hassle.

Repeat this process for three days to get that $100K bonus. You should also know that each Hidden Cache is worth $7,500 and 500 RP by itself. This means collecting 30 of them gives you $325,000 and 15,000 RP if you count each individual one and the $100K bonus on top of it.

One of many possible spawns (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's highly recommended that you start collecting Hidden Caches in GTA Online as soon as possible to ensure that you get that $100K bonus. This offer is one of two possible bonuses that you can get this week, with the other one being the $2,000,000 you receive for completing all heist finales.

Now that you know what to do, it's time to explore GTA Online's vast waters to find this collectible.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you usually collect Hidden Caches everyday in GTA Online? Yes NO 0 votes