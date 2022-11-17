GTA Online weekly update for November 17 - 23 reveals Podium and Prize Ride cars

Rockstar Games released a new weekly update for GTA Online on November 17, 2022. In continuation of the Heists Event, the developers added many exciting features and discounts, as well as two new vehicles for the Podium at the Diamond Casino and the Prize Ride at the Los Santos Car Meet.

These cars will be available from this week onwards until November 23, 2022, and players can try their luck and complete challenges to potentially obtain them.

Rockstar Games' weekly update included two new vehicles for the Podium and Prize Rides in GTA Online

Prize Ride - Tropos Rallye

Luxury Showcase - Itali RSX, Imorgon

Simeon Showroom - Brioso 300, Savestra, Vamos, Entity XF, Manchez Scout



Discounts

Starting with the Podium vehicle, this week's reward is the Baller ST, which players can win by spinning the Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino. Each player can spin the Lucky Wheel only once per day and will have to wait 24 real-life hours for their next spin.

GTA Online players should keep in mind that spinning the Lucky Wheel does not guarantee you getting the Podium Vehicle, as it consists of 19 other awards which means you only have a 5% chance of getting the vehicle.

Moving on to the Prize Ride Award at the Los Santos Car Meet, this week’s prize is the Tropos Rallye. GTA Online players must win three Car Meet Series street races, finishing in at least third position for three days in a row.

Specifications and details about the Baller ST

The Gallivanter Baller ST is a luxury four-door SUV in GTA Online. This vehicle was added to the game as part of The Contract DLC on December 23, 2021. Primarily based on the real-life Range Rover Sport SVR (L494), it also shares similarities with the other Baller LE LWB, Baller LE, and Baller models.

It comes equipped with a single-cam V8 engine and is powered by a supercharger, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the game. Its 7-speed transmission and all-wheel drive layout allows players to easily cut through traffic. When fully customized, this SUV can hit speeds of 112.00 mph or 180.25 km/h.

It also comes with a slew of customization options, including 13 unique liveries. On that note, the Complex Stripes livery is featured on the podium version of the Baller ST.

Specifications and details about the Tropos Rallye

Lampadati Tropos Rallye is a two-door sports car in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Lancia Stratos rally edition and has a stylish aerodynamic body.

With a V6 engine, 6-speed transmission, and rear-wheel drive, the Rallye is one of the best vehicles for off-road racing. When fully upgraded, it can easily reach 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h.

Unlike the Baller ST, Tropos Rallye has limited customization options and only three liveries, with the Prize Ride version of this car using the Stronzo livery.

