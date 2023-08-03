How to get 2x bonuses from GTA Online Short Trips this week? (August 3 to August 9, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has an incredibly large player base. To keep them entertained, Rockstar Games introduces bonus payouts and rewards on various in-game missions and challenges through weekly updates. This week, players can get double the regular amount of money and RP by completing Short Trips, a series of missions wherein one can either play as Franklin or Lamar.

They are iconic characters from the game's story mode and return as a duo in Short Trips missions. However, a few prerequisites must be met before these jobs can be played. That said, here is how to get 2x bonuses from GTA Online Short Trips this week.

GTA Online guide: How to get 2x bonuses from Short Trips this week (August 3 - August 9, 2023)

To unlock Short Trips in GTA Online, you must own a Celebrity Solutions Agency, go through its campaign, and complete Dr. Dre's VIP Contract missions. After this, you will receive a call from Franklin inviting you to the Record A Studios situated in Rockford Hills.

It can take some time for the call to be triggered, so in the meantime, you can roam around in Freemode in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Additionally, Short Trips are not solo missions, so you will either have to invite a friend or a stranger.

Once these conditions are met, head to Record A Studios, enter the mission marker, invite your associate, and start the job. On the first attempt, you will have to sit through a lengthy cutscene, at the end of which the controls will switch to Franklin and Lamar, and the first Short Trips mission will begin.

After the first mission, you can start the remaining jobs by visiting the Record A Studios' smoking room. The following is a list of all Short Trips missions in GTA Online:

Seed Capital

Fire It Up

OG Kush

Each of the aforementioned Short Trips jobs will reward 2x bonuses through August 9, 2023, as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Short Trips can be started from the Pause Menu as well (Image via YouTube/Mad Gamer)

Alternatively, Short Trips can also be started from the game's Pause Menu. Here's how this can be done:

Step 1 - Enter the Pause Menu

- Enter the Pause Menu Step 2 - Head over to Online

- Head over to Online Step 3 - Click on Jobs

- Click on Jobs Step 4 - Select Play Jobs

- Select Play Jobs Step 5 - Choose Rockstar Created

- Choose Rockstar Created Step 6 - Scroll down to Missions

Now, just go through the missions list and select either of the three Short Trips jobs.

Both Franklin and Lamar are beloved characters, but their return in Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been confirmed yet. In fact, the game hasn't even been officially announced. Hence, fans can continue having fun in the current game until the sequel is released.

