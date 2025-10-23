How to get up to 4x cash and RP on GTA Online Condemned Adversary Mode (October 23 - 29, 2025)

This week in GTA Online (October 23 - 29, 2025), Rockstar brings back the popular Condemned Adversary Mode for players to enjoy. This particular minigame was added to the game back in 2017 with the Smuggler's Run update during the Halloween period. For this year's Halloween celebration, the developers have added the game mode once more.
While you can get double GTA$ and RP rewards by playing this Adversary Mode, you can also get quadruple rewards from it. Here is a short guide on how to get quadruple GTA$ and RP from Condemned Adversary Mode.
Steps to get 4x GTA$ and RP on GTA Online Condemned Adversary Mode
1) Purchase the GTA+ membership
If you want to get 4x GTA$ and RP from the Condemned Adversary Mode, you need to first subscribe to the GTA+ membership. The service can be bought through the Rockstar Games Launcher or from the PlayStation or Xbox Stores.
Once you purchase the service, you will then be able to claim even more rewards from this and other game modes every time the developers release a new weekly update.
2) Open GTA Online and start Condemned Adversary Mode
After you subscribe to the service, you can enter a GTA Online lobby to start playing the Condemned Adversary Mode. To play this minigame, you need to pause the game, head to the "Online" section, select "Jobs", then "Rockstar Created". This is where all the currently active minigames will be present. Select "Adversary Mode" where you will find all seven Condemned games.
If you do not have GTA+, you will simply see 2x GTA$ and RP beside each mode. With the membership, however, you will see 4x GTA$ and RP.
3) Method to play and win in the game mode
This Adversary Mode can have two to four players in the lobby. A "Condemned" player is chosen randomly at the start. When the game starts, each player will have their own timer in the shape of a bar, which can be seen in the bottom right corner of the screen.
The Condemned's timer bar will gradually diminish, and their goal is to kill another player before their timer runs out. The player who is killed becomes the new Condemned, while the previous Condemned is turned into a rival.
If there are three or four players left in the match, the Condemned will be eliminated if their timer runs out, and the person with the fewest kills will become Condemned.
You can win the game by surviving the round. If the game timer expires, you can win the game if you have the least depleted bar.
