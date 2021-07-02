How to get a 5-star Wanted Level in GTA 5 

One of the most fun ways to ramp things up in GTA 5 is to rile the cops and have them gunning after you.

Getting a 5 star Wanted Level in GTA 5, however, is not a cakewalk. Despite what the NPCs may have one believe, the cops have better things to do than send a fully armed army after a petty criminal.

The Wanted Level stars are displayed in the top corner of the screen. The number of stars indicates exactly how angry the cops exactly are. Getting a 2-star Wanted Level is fairly easy in GTA 5.

Just steal a bunch of vehicles and beat up a couple of innocent pedestrians and the distant but undeniable sound of civil defense sirens will tell you the cops are on their way.

The real fun begins when the player amps up the 2-star Wanted Level as that's when additional cop cars show up as a backup.

When the backup doesn't seem to stop the player, the SWAT teams will show up and when that doesn't get things under control, the army rolls in equipped with deadly weapons and devastating tanks.

How to get five stars quickly in GTA 5?

While players can gradually goad the police enough to get to a 5-star Wanted Level, they will have to commit a heck of a lot of offenses to get there and the time spent spicing things up just won't be worth it.

A simple way to shake things up and truly cause chaos in the entire city is by plugging in a cheat code that instantly gives the player a 5-star Wanted Level. However, cheats, as the name might suggest, more or less break the game and take the fun out of GTA 5's most extraordinary scenes.

What, then, could the player possibly do to get on the cops' blazing red radar?

The answer is Fort Zancudo, a fortified place only people with a 'Hangar' are allowed to explore. The moment the players make their way into the heavily guarded Fort, they will get a 5-star Wanted Level.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul