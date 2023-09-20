How to get 5 stars in GTA 5 without getting caught?

Getting a wanted level is not always a desired thing in GTA 5, but some players like to go down that path for some extravagant fun. Rockstar Games included up to five star wanted levels in the game to tackle unruly players. All these star levels have different police responses and create similar challenges for you. However, they also spawn top-tier vehicles that cannot be found normally.

This article explains how you can get a five-star wanted level in GTA 5 Story Mode without dying.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Easy steps to get a 5-star wanted level in GTA 5

There are many ways to attain wanted-level stars in Grand Theft Auto 5. In the most common scenario, you start with a single star and rank up to five with time.

However, sometimes the game also directly gives you higher wanted levels depending on the situation.

It is customary that the easiest way to get wanted levels in GTA 5 is to commit crimes. According to many players, Rockstar Games gives you one star if you kill three NPC pedestrians in a row. However, you can also speed up the process and directly kill a cop to get wanted levels.

Once you are wanted by the police, continue killing NPCs and cops to gain more stars. Additionally, you can also blast cars, planes, and boats to create chaos. The more you unleash havoc in the city, the sooner you’ll get more stars.

However, keep in mind that with each level, the game will spawn more cops and increase the difficulty level. Whether you play as Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, or Trevor Philips, you must get your hands on fast, armored, or flyable vehicles as soon as possible.

As you continue killing cops and NPCs, you’ll gain up to four stars. At this stage, you’ll be facing NOOSE teams, Police Mavericks, Police Riot vans, and spikes on the road. You must be attentive to all sides of the GTA 5 map to avoid dying.

Rockstar gives cops aim bot abilities, and they can easily shoot you, even in the most complex situations. Therefore, keeping an eye on your health is also important at this point.

While engaging with the cops, try to steal one of their armored vehicles or helicopters without getting killed. Once successful, enter the Fort Zancudo Military Base to get your final star. However, be ready to face the military along with all other law enforcement teams from before.

Many players also advise entering Fort Zancudo early to directly get four stars. However, there is a high chance that you’ll be killed instantly by the military.

The GTA 6 leaks also showed a five-star wanted-level system, and hardcore GTA fans are eager to try the new cop mechanism in the upcoming game.

Poll : Have you ever gained a five-star wanted level in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes