How to get Acid Lab in GTA 5's online mode: Everything you need to know

GTA 5’s online mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, has a lot of popular businesses that are both profitable and entertaining to run. The Acid Lab is one such mobile business that every player must own to make a good amount of money. It involves selling acid products throughout Los Santos and Blaine County via the MTL Brickade 6x6 armored vehicle.

2024 is almost here, and one may be wondering how to get the Acid Lab in GTA 5’s online mode. This article shares everything you must know to get started.

GTA 5 Acid Lab: How to get it in the online mode via the First Dose Missions

The original way to get the GTA 5 Acid Lab in the online multiplayer mode is via the First Dose Missions. These are a series of six missions that were added to the game last year as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. Completing all of them unlocks the MTL Brickade 6x6 vehicle, which is a prerequisite for running the Acid Lab business.

Here’s how to get started with the First Dose missions after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Go to the Pause Menu Open Jobs Choose Play Jobs Go to Rockstar Created Open Missions Scroll and select “First Dose 1 – Welcome to the Troupe” listed on it.

Alternatively, you can access the first mission in the free roam by visiting Ron, denoted as R on the map. Here’s a list of all six First Dose missions that must be completed to start the Acid Lab business:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War Not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Once all of them are completed and you have access to the MTL Brickade 6x6, you can simply set up the Acid Lab on the vehicle for a cost of $750,000 after completing the Equipment mission for the business.

GTA 5 Acid Lab: How to get it in the online mode via purchasing the Brickade 6x6

If you don’t want to grind through all of the First Dose missions to get the MTL Brickade 6x6, you can simply purchase the vehicle and skip all the hard work. Here’s how to buy it in the game:

Go to the Warstock Cache & Carry website through the in-game internet Look for “MTL Brickade 6x6” and select it Choose “Order” to buy it

The MTL Brickade 6x6 will cost you around $1,450,000. However, no additional setup cost will be needed in this scenario.

With fans having high expectations from GTA 6, it won’t be surprising to see Acid Lab return in the next Rockstar title.

