GTA Online Acid Lab: How to get it (and if it's still worth it)

GTA Online Acid Lab has been one of the most popular businesses in Los Santos since its introduction last year with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The mobile business was the main focus of last year’s winter DLC, and new characters like Dax really made it interesting to begin with. However, we are more than halfway through 2023, and one could wonder if it’s still worth it.

That being said, this article first shares how to start the Acid Lab business in GTA Online and whether you should bother running it.

How to start Acid Lab business in GTA Online (post-Summer DLC 2023)

To begin with, there are now two ways in GTA Online that you can follow:

1) First Dose missions: The first and free method to obtain Acid Lab is via the First Dose missions. These are six contact missions that tell the story of Dax and the Fooliganz excitingly. After stealing the Brickade 6x6 in the final mission, you need to undergo a setup mission and pay $750,000 to start the Acid Lab business in GTA Online.

2) Purchasing the Brickade 6x6: Rockstar Games also allows you to directly buy the necessary vehicle and skip the Los Santos Drug Wars story entirely. You can head to the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website and get the Acid Lab vehicle for $1,450,000. This will give you instant access to the business in GTA Online and start earning from it.

Is it really worth running the Acid Lab in Los Santos in 2023?

The Acid Lab debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online in December 2022 and immediately became one of the most talked about things of the time. Fast forward to August 2023, the Acid Lab is still quite popular, and for good reasons.

It is one of the easiest businesses in the game. You just need to do resupply missions (or purchase the stock) and let the Acid be prepared. Once it’s manufactured, you can begin selling the product to the consumers in a Maibatsu Manchez Scout C off-road motorcycle that comes with the Brickade 6x6 itself.

A fully stocked Acid Lab can easily let you earn around $315,000 every time. While it’s not spectacular, it’s still worth grinding the supply missions and taking away the pay every time. Repeating it will give you millions of money in a reasonable amount of time. A Pegassi Oppressor Mk II hoverbike is highly recommended for quickly completing the resupply missions.

While the Acid Lab may not be the best business in the game today, it’s still worth having it while waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

