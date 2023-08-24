Rockstar gives huge boost to GTA Online Biker Business and MC Clubhouse this week (August 24-30)

Rockstar Games released a brand new GTA Online weekly update earlier today, giving huge bonuses to MC Clubhouse owners this Biker’s week in-game. Throughout August 30, players can get triple cash and RP on various MC Clubhouse-related activities, including MC Sell Missions, MC Work, MC Challenges, and Clubhouse Contracts. Furthermore, they can provide Biker Service via Custom Bike Shop and earn 3x rewards for the next seven days.

Those who don’t own an MC Clubhouse yet can now get it for a staggering 40 percent discount this week in GTA Online.

MC Clubhouse is once again profitable in GTA Online after latest update

As per the new GTA Online weekly update, MC Clubhouse owners can earn boosted bonuses throughout the week. Here’s a complete list of this week’s MC Clubhouse rewards:

1) 3x cash and RP – Clubhouse Contracts

Clubhouse Contracts can be completed by playing the game as a President of a Motorcycle Club. These are a group of jobs that MC Clubhouse owners can complete to earn quick cash and RP.

An active list of three random missions will be available on the property’s noticeboard, from where players can pick them. Due to their popularity within the community, they may return in the next title despite the GTA 6 leaks suggesting otherwise.

2) 3x cash and RP – Motorcycle Club Work

Motorcycle Club (MC) Work is a set of in-session missions players can start from the Interaction Menu as a President of an MC Club. Here are four different types of MC Work available in 2023:

Joust

Deathmatch

Caged In

Stand Your Ground

3) 3x cash and RP – Motorcycle Club Challenges

Motorcycle Club (MC) Challenges are a range of unique in-game challenges that can only be started if players at MC Club have at least one associate. Here’s a list of MC Challenges eligible for triple rewards after the latest GTA Online update:

Wheelie Rider

Search and Destroy

Criminal Mischief

Rippin’It Up

Hit & Ride

Race to Point

On The Run

4) 3x cash and RP – Bike Service

Bike Service is a feature introduced to the game with The Criminal Enterprises update last year. It allows MC Clubhouse owners to install a Custom Bike Shop that enables customizations for buyers and delivers the vehicles to earn money.

5) 2x cash and RP – Business Supplies Sell Missions

MC Clubhouse owners can also earn double rewards for selling their illegal business supplies in GTA Online this week. Here are the nine methods of selling the supplies collected in the players’ Biker businesses in 2023:

Bikes

Bike Setup

Boats

Courier Service

Duffel Bags

Helicopters

Sea Planes

Single Vehicle

Trash Trucks

The game provides a lot of money-making opportunities for MC Clubhouse owners this week while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

