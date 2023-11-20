“Generational leap in gaming”: Fans predict GTA 6 will be an instant masterpiece upon launch

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of the decade, and fans seem to have high expectations from Rockstar’s next creation. The developers have announced its first trailer to be released next month, and many have shared their expectations from the next Grand Theft Auto entry. One such fan, NikTek, pointed out its 10-year development cycle and stated the following by showing an in-game clip from Red Dead Redemption 2:

“I believe that Rockstar Games will make the most generational leap in gaming that we will ever witness.”

Many others want GTA 6 to set new standards in the games industry for the next decade.

Fans expect GTA 6 to be the biggest game ever made

As seen in the aforementioned post, many shared their expectations from the upcoming Rockstar title, Grand Theft Auto 6. One fan expressed their wish to see next-gen weather conditions in the game, pointing to what Red Dead Redemption 2 had on PS4. They stated:

“If Rockstar was able to make this game on a PS4, I can't even imagine what they could do on the newer consoles with GTA 6.”

However, that might not be the case, as Rockstar Universe replied to their post and claimed that the extreme weather feature was scrapped for Grand Theft Auto 6. When another fan asked the reason, they stated:

“I’ve heard they wanted hurricanes and tornadoes, as to why they were cut I don’t know. It could be tech limitation, it could be something else.”

Similar games such as Just Cause 4, had a weather feature in its open world, but it seems the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry will skip it. However, these are just rumors, and players should wait for the official trailer coming next month.

