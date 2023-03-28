How to get Arcade in GTA Online after The Last Dose update (2023)

Even after the latest Last Dose update, the Arcade is still one of the most popular businesses that players can own in GTA Online. While it is mainly needed to start The Diamond Casino Heist, it is also among the best sources of passive income and profitable revenue in the game. Players first need to buy the facility and conduct a setup mission to get started with it.

Here's a look at everything GTA Online players need to know about the Arcade and how to get it.

Players must meet a specific condition to get an Arcade in GTA Online (2023)

Unlike most other businesses in GTA Online, Arcades cannot be purchased until a specific condition is met. Here’s what players must do to get it in 2023:

Meet Lester at Mirror Park. He will introduce Arcades in a cutscene. Visit the foreclosures.maze-bank.com in-game website and look for Arcades. Buy from any of the available locations to set up the business.

There are a total of six different Arcade locations in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, each capable of producing a good amount of passive income:

Videogeddon - La Mesa ($1,875,000)

La Mesa ($1,875,000) Pixel Pete's - Paleto Bay ($1,235,000)

Paleto Bay ($1,235,000) Eight-Bit – Vinewood ($2,530,000)

Vinewood ($2,530,000) Warehouse – Davis ($2,135,000)

Davis ($2,135,000) Wonderama – Grapeseed ($1,565,000)

Grapeseed ($1,565,000) Insert Coin – Rockford ($2,345,000)

Players who link their Social Club account to their Twitch Prime account can get one of the Arcade locations for free. Once purchased, owners will receive a free T-shirt with the same logo as their newly bought business.

Once the transaction is completed, players must complete a setup mission to start the business. The necessary equipment for running an Arcade needs to be collected in a mission called Setup: Equipment.

Afterward, players must complete the Casino Scoping setup mission for The Diamond Casino Heist. This will allow the Arcade to operate at full capacity, and owners can then access all of its available features.

List of features available to players in GTA Online Arcades

A fully-operational GTA Online Arcade gives access to the following useful features in 2023:

Main Floor – Arcade machines can be accessed from here.

Arcade machines can be accessed from here. Bar – Gamers can buy snacks, drink, and play music via a jukebox.

Gamers can buy snacks, drink, and play music via a jukebox. Manager’s office – A room from where owners can manage the business.

A room from where owners can manage the business. Basement – The rest of the Arcade’s features are available here.

The rest of the Arcade’s features are available here. Master Control Terminal – This helps in managing other businesses such as Special Cargo, and Motorcycle Club.

This helps in managing other businesses such as Special Cargo, and Motorcycle Club. Drone Station – Arcade owners can access drones from here to observe the building.

Arcade owners can access drones from here to observe the building. Garage – A personal space to store vehicles.

With all of the above bells and whistles that the Arcade comes with, it’s still worth purchasing in 2023 without relying on any money glitches.

Poll : Which GTA Online business do you prefer for passive income? Nightclubs Arcades 0 votes