How to get a car livery in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Liveries can make personal vehicles look more stylish in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. For those unaware, liveries are custom paint jobs that can be applied to vehicles.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers a wide range of liveries for select cars. They all have their own unique look, whether it's a simple line or a geometric pattern.

Beginners should definitely know how to customize their personal vehicle with specific details. The best-looking cars in the game are the ones that can turn heads easily.

Liveries can bring a very attractive combination of colors to any given vehicle in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

A helpful guide on applying liveries in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Customize a car near a local auto shop

Players can take their personal vehicles to auto shops in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. This is where they can apply for custom paint jobs.

Here's a list of possible locations where they can get this done:

Los Santos Customs

Benny's Original Motor Works

Hao's Special Works

Arena Workshop (price ranges from $995,000 to $4,365,000)

(price ranges from $995,000 to $4,365,000) Auto Shops (price ranges from $1,670,000 to $4,417,500)

Remember, some liveries may only work for certain auto shops. For instance, some vehicles need HSW upgrades beforehand.

Regardless, if players want to apply liveries, they need to perform the following actions:

Drive to the auto shop.

Get the vehicle repaired (if necessary).

Scroll down the categories to find Livery.

Click on the option and look through the current selection.

Pick the one that's right for you.

However, not all cars have liveries

Liveries are exclusive to specific vehicles in the game. Players should keep this in mind whenever they customize their cars.

For example, existing vehicles like the Duke O'Death are very useful, but they lack the style to go with the substance. The Duke O'Death can only be resprayed with a different primary or secondary color. This sadly limits its overall design potential.

With that said, Rockstar Games has shown a willingness to update existing cars. GTA Online did just that in the most recent update. Here are the six vehicles with brand new liveries:

Cheval Picador

Benefactor Schwartzer

Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Grotti Turismo R

Pegassi Zentorno

Benefactor Stirling GT

Rockstar Games could always add more liveries with upcoming DLC content.

Custom paint jobs add that extra "oomph"

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises lets players stand out from the pack with their favorite vehicle. They just need to be a little bit creative.

For instance, anime fans can get Princess Robot Bubblegum liveries for select vehicles. These colorful splashes of art really stand out in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Liveries are a great way to personalize a player's car. All they need to do is add the right primary color.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh