Top 5 best looking cars in GTA Online

GTA Online has no shortage of visually appealing cars. In fact, many GTA Online players' main goal is to collect and customize cars in the game. When it comes to choosing the best looking cars, it is a rather difficult decision to make. The resultant list would be quite long indeed, as there are around 400 cars in the game to choose from.

Another factor to consider is the vehicle class, as a muscle car and a sports car would have quite different design philosophies. This article includes some of the most esthetically pleasing cars in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its author.

GTA Online: Some of the most visually appealing cars

#1 - Grotti Itali RSX

Based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, this is one of the coolest looking sports cars in GTA Online. The carbon fiber body parts complement its overall aerodynamic design, and it performs as well as it looks.

The Itali RSX is the second-fastest car in the game with a top-speed of 135.30 mph. It has a whopping price tag of $3,465,000 (trade price $2,598,750) but its performance and handling make it well worth it.

#2 - Pegassi Zentorno

The Zentorno is a Lamborghini fan's virtual dream come true. Based on several Lamborghini cars including the Sesto Elemento and the Veneno, its aggressive looks will turn heads wherever it goes.

In the early days of GTA Online, this used to be the best car a player could own, which is why it is now affordably priced at $725,000.

#3 - Dominator GTX

The Ford Mustang is highly popular among car enthusiasts because of its engine and exterior look. The Dominator GTX is based on the sixth-generation Mustang and has a stunning modern muscle design.

This is also an affordable car priced at $725,000, like the Zentorno, and is one the easiest muscle cars to drive in GTA Online.

#4 - Turismo Classic

Based on retro Ferrari cars like the F40 and the Testarossa, the Turismo Classic has a class of its own. Unlike real life, however, this retro car is one of the most affordable sports cars in the game with a price of $704,000.

The Turismo Classic demonstrates that players don't have to pay a fortune to acquire a gorgeous car in GTA Online.

#5 - Drift Tampa

Despite its name, the Drift Tampa is not recommended for drifting at all. It is based primarily on Ken Block's custom 65 Mustang and also has a ton of customization.

It costs $995,000 in GTA Online and is a nice looking car below $1 million. It performs rather well, much like how a gymkhana car would and is a valuable purchase for any player.

Edited by Allan Mathew