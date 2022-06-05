How to get the fastest 4-door car in GTA Online

The fastest 4-door car in GTA Online is different depending on if the player is on a current-gen console or a past-gen one. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players have access to Hao's Special Works, which includes an upgrade to the Astron Custom. PS4, Xbox One, and PC players don't have access to it, making the Toreador the fastest 4-door car available to them.

Their top speeds are, according to Broughy1322:

Astron Custom w/ HSW: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) Toreador: 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h)

Keep in mind that they are the fastest 4-door cars, not overall vehicles. It's a minor distinction that's relevant in some niche scenarios, making these impressive top speeds important.

The fastest 4-door car in GTA Online (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S)

The fastest 4-door car in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Astron Custom is only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, its default state isn't that impressive, as it's only capable of going up to 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). It needs the HSW performance upgrades in order to reach 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h).

First, a player needs to buy the Astron Custom from Legendary Motorsport. It costs $1,720,000 by default. Second, they need to pass Hao's initial time trial (which is in Downtown Vinewood) if they haven't done so yet.

This time trial can be attempted as many times as a player likes, all that matters is that they complete it under eight minutes and ten seconds.

Hao's service are worth the price (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once that's successfully done, they need to head to the LS Car Meet. They need to get membership if they don't have it already, which can be done by talking to Mimi (it costs $50,000). After that, they need to find Hao, who should be in the northern side of the LS Car Meet. The first HSW conversion is free.

If a player has already gotten an HSW conversion before, then the Astron Custom's fee is $395,000. Doing all that will give GTA Online players the fastest four-seat car in the game. It can be used in races, but one should know that the host can disable HSW mods.

The fastest 4-door car in GTA Online (PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

The fastest 4-door car for the past-gen ports (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players on the past-gen version of GTA Online will have to settle with the Pegassi Toreador. No upgrades or fancy activities have to be done in order to unlock it. All they have to do is buy it from Warstock Cache & Carry. It will cost $3,660,000 by default.

Its top speed is 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), which is barely behind the Astron Custom's potential top speed. One huge advantage that the Pegassi Toreador has is that it's a weaponized vehicle with unlimited missiles. It also has a booster that helps it achieve its top speed quicker than what the Astron Custom is capable of doing.

The Pegassi Toreador's top speed underwater is substantially slower than its land speed, although that shouldn't affect most GTA Online players' decision on whether to buy it or not.

