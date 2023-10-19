How to get free Albany Brigham during the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event?

GTA Online received the last Halloween update on Thursday, October 12, 2023, which added one of the most awaited drip-feed vehicles to the game. The San Andreas Mercenaries DLC has been an absolute delight for car collectors, and this time, gamers were treated with the debut of the new Ecto-1-inspired Albany Brigham. Players have a golden opportunity to get it for free with GTA+ membership this month.

The automobile is one of the many perks and benefits that subscribers can claim by November 8, 2023. Here’s how you can get the Albany Brigham free of cost in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event with a subscription.

GTA+ members can get Albany Brigham for free in the Halloween 2023 update

This Halloween month, GTA+ subscribers can add the old-school Ghostbusters car to their classic car collection for free – the Albany Brigham, a 4-door civilian coach wagon based on the real-life (1959) Cadillac Miller-Meteor. Here’s how to get it:

Open the map Set the waypoint to The Vinewood Car Club Reach the destination and enter the place Look for Albany Brigham, which should be available for free Claim it and drive it out of the place

This version of the Albany Brigham comes with a spooky-themed green livery. However, players can make it even more Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters by unlocking the Ghosts Exposed livery for the vehicle.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed is one of the new free mode events in which players need to find and take pictures of ten different ghosts roaming in Los Santos and Blaine County. Every picture will reward players with $20,000 and 500 RP, with the last one giving $50,000. To help players find these spirits, here is a map showcasing all possible locations to look for as well as the in-game time during which they appear:

A brief map of possible ghost locations in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Location 4 am – 5 am Location 2 am – 3 am Location 1 am – 2 am Location 9 pm – 10 pm Location 10 pm – 11 pm Location 11 pm – 12 am Location 8 pm – 9 pm Location 5 am – 6 am Location 3 am – 4 am Location 10 am – 1 am

Those who don’t have the membership can also buy the vehicle for $1,499,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website.

What other discounts do members get this month? (October 19 – November 8, 2023)

Even after the latest GTA Online weekly update, the subscribers can claim the following vehicular discounts this month, up until November 8, 2023:

The Vinewood Car Club’s 20% discount:

Imponte Deluxo

Pegassi Oppressor

Benefactor Krieger

Pfister Growler with Camo Livery

Declasse Draugur with Camo livery

Grotti X80 Proto

Annis Savestra

Pfister Comet SR

Vapid Retinue MK II

The members are also entitled to exclusive Gun Van discounts, along with other monthly benefits, including $500,000.

Looking at how Rockstar is pushing the subscription, they may continue the trend of paid perks in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

