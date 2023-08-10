How to get the free Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee in GTA Online? (August 10 to August 16, 2023)

GTA Online players can get a free Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee by taking on any Bunker Sell Mission. While you must own the Bunker property, that shouldn't be an issue since the business is at a 30% discount this week. Just set it up, and allocate some staff to make products for you to sell. How much money you acquire from the Bunker Sell Mission doesn't matter.

Getting the Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee requires the job to be done at least once. Some GTA Online players will look to grind Bunker Sell Missions this week, as the latest update offers a generous 2x bonus to its cash and RP. Others could potentially earn millions of dollars and get a free T-shirt in the process.

Here is how GTA Online players can get a free Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee

Here is what Rockstar Games stated in the GTA Online weekly update Newswire article from August 8:

"Complete a Bunker Sell Mission at any point this week and you'll be able to show off your team spirit with the collectible Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee."

It doesn't matter what variant of the Bunker Sell Mission you get. All that's important is that you complete at least one of them before August 17, 2023. Note that the Atomic Rally Spec livery for the Maibatsu MonstroCiti can be obtained by completing an Ammu-Nation Contract and a Bunker Resupply Mission by September 6, 2023.

To undertake a Bunker Sell Mission for the Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee, visit the laptop in your Bunker and start a Sell Mission there (you must have some inventory to do so).

Other weekly update news

This new Adversary Mode pits Attackers and Defenders against each other on the distant island’s shores, and pays out 2X GTA$ and RP this week: pic.twitter.com/GcCilgyT7A Return to the scene of one of the most ambitious GTA Online adventures in Assault on Cayo Perico.This new Adversary Mode pits Attackers and Defenders against each other on the distant island’s shores, and pays out 2X GTA$ and RP this week: rsg.ms/218938c

There are many bonuses tied to Bunkers this week. These are:

30% discount off on all Bunkers and their upgrades

2x cash and RP on all Bunker Sell Missions

2x Research speed

GTA Online players also have other content to look forward to this week. The Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode is now available, and it has a 2x cash and RP bonus this week. Also, Occupy, Extraction, and Trading Places (Remix) have returned in the latest update.

Official artwork for the new helicopter (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another big change is the debut of the Buckingham Weaponized Conada. This new chopper costs $3,385,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry and has no Trade Price available. There is not too much else happening this week in GTA Online. However, here's a quick rundown of other news:

Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Squaddie, Zorrusso, Walton L35, Nightshark, and Insurgent

Squaddie, Zorrusso, Walton L35, Nightshark, and Insurgent Luxury Autos Showroom: Torero and XA-21

Torero and XA-21 Lucky Wheel: Outlaw

Outlaw Prize Ride: Toros (be in the top five for LS Car Meet races for three consecutive days)

Toros (be in the top five for LS Car Meet races for three consecutive days) Test Rides: Veto, Reaper, and Euros

Veto, Reaper, and Euros HSW Test Ride: HSW Weaponized Ignus

Here are this week's discounts:

40% off the following: Mk II weapon upgrades, Nightshark, Insurgent, XA-21, and Euros

Mk II weapon upgrades, Nightshark, Insurgent, XA-21, and Euros 30% off the following: Bunkers, Bunker Upgrades, all Explosive Weapons, and the Gun Van's Heavy Rifle

That's everything GTA Online players need to know about this week's update. Don't forget to get your free Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee before it's too late!

