How to unlock Atomic Rally Spec livery for Maibatsu MonstroCiti in GTA Online this week? (August 10 - August 16)

Fans of GTA Online's Maibatsu MonstroCiti can get a new Atomic Rally Spec livery for this in the August 10 update. However, they only have until September 6, 2023, to unlock it. To do that, they need to complete both a Resupply Mission for their Bunker and an Ammu-Nation Contract. Both jobs are pretty easy to accomplish, especially since players have several weeks to do them.

This week's update is heavily focused on Bunkers, meaning some GTA Online players might wish to take advantage of the generous bonuses on offer. This article will explain how players can complete Resupply Missions and Ammu-Nation Contracts from this business to get the livery.

GTA Online guide: How to unlock the Atomic Rally Spec livery for the Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The recent GTA Online weekly update introduced two new free items. One of them is the Ammu-Nation Baseball Tee, which is obtainable by completing a Bunker Sell Mission. This article, however, focuses on the Atomic Rally Spec livery for the Maibatsu MonstroCiti. Here is what you need to know to get the item:

Resupply Missions: You can start these jobs by registering as a CEO or MC President and then using the laptop in your Bunker. Go to the Resupply option and select the Steal Supplies option. It doesn't matter which variant of the mission you get.

Ammu-Nation Contacts: Visit your Bunker and enter the Duneloader parked in the front near some Caddies.

You need to complete just one Resupply Mission and one Ammu-Nation Contract to get the livery. Note that both activities can be done in Invite Only Sessions.

This week's update offers plenty of new content like Assault on Cayo Perico, but its charitable bonus to Ammu-Nation Contracts is arguably the most notable change. For those unaware, they're offering 3x cash and RP this week. That means you can earn $150,000 per mission.

Notes about Ammu-Nation Contracts

The easiest way to complete these missions is to use a Cargobob to lift the Duneloader and then fly to the marked Ammu-Nation. NPCs will have trouble reaching the player. Not to mention the ability to fly over hills can save you time in the long run.

It is vital to mention that you must wait one in-game day to attempt an Ammu-Nation Contract again. Hence, GTA Online players cannot just repeatedly grind these jobs from their Bunker. Undertaking these contracts is worth it since earning $150,000 this week for only a few minutes of work is phenomenal.

Free Atomic Spec Rally livery for the Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Note that you only get a free livery for the Maibatsu MonstroCiti. This car is not obtainable for free in this week's update. The vehicle isn't even available at a discount, either. Nonetheless, the HSW version of the Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the best Off-road vehicles in GTA Online. This is why some players may want to get the new Atomic Rally Spec livery for it.

It doesn't matter if you first do a Bunker Resupply mission or an Ammu-Nation Contract. As long as you complete both jobs in GTA Online by September 6, 2023, you should get the Atomic Rally Spec livery for the Maibatsu MonstroCiti for free within 10 days of completion.