How to get all free Halloween items this week in GTA Online

This is the final week for GTA Online players to get a plethora of free Halloween items in 2022. Some love the spooky clothes associated with this festive season, so it's worth looking at how they can unlock these freebies. It's worth mentioning that not all the free stuff was mentioned in the most recent Rockstar Newswire.

Some of the older items, such as the Pumpkin Tee, are still obtainable. Thus, this article will highlight all relevant content that GTA Online players should know about. The following section will include a list of items that you can get for free.

List of all free Halloween items in GTA Online for this week

The Sasquatch Outfit and the Death Mask (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of items related to Halloween that you can get for free in GTA Online:

Death Mask: Log in to GTA Online this week

Log in to GTA Online this week Franken Stange: Win the vehicle at the Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel

Win the vehicle at the Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel Glow Believe Cap: Take a photo of 26 different normal UFOs

Take a photo of 26 different normal UFOs Green Vintage Mask: Deliver Cargo during a Business Battle

Deliver Cargo during a Business Battle Halloween Chute Bag: Complete any Sell Mission

Complete any Sell Mission Horror Pumpkin Mask: Collect 10 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day

Collect 10 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day Horror Pumpkin Tee: Collect all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day

Collect all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day Orange & Gray Tech Demon Mask: Complete a round of Condemned

Complete a round of Condemned Pale Vintage Mask: Deliver Cargo during a Business Battle

Deliver Cargo during a Business Battle Sasquatch Outfit: Log in to GTA Online on October 31

Log in to GTA Online on October 31 UFO Boxer Shorts: Approach a UFO between October 29 and October 31 and get abducted

This list doesn't include free items that come from GTA+. Subscribers to that service can get an additional bunch of freebies, such as:

Gray Cracked Puppet Mask

Grimy Stitched Mask

Mummy Outfit

Pumpkin Hoodie

Whether one considers paying for GTA+ to be "free" is up for debate, but Rockstar Games officially advertises those items as "Free Halloween Gear" in their Newswire articles.

Notes on these free Halloween items

A map of all Jack O' Lantern locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The Horror Pumpkin Mask and Tee require GTA Online players to collect a collectible known as Jack O' Lanterns. The above image is a static map featuring all their locations, but some gamers may prefer an interactive map instead.

Here is a link to an interactive map since it cannot be embedded here:

It is worth noting that some GTA Online players can also use GTAWeb.eu to find the current UFO locations, which may assist them in getting the Glow Believe Cap and the UFO Boxer Shorts.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, Halloween hysteria moves towards its chilling climax, get 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween Modes, and more this week: Guard against the ghastly terrors of this Halloween season with a BF Weevil Custom. Now available at Benny's Original Motor Works.Plus, Halloween hysteria moves towards its chilling climax, get 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween Modes, and more this week: rsg.ms/0009ab3 Guard against the ghastly terrors of this Halloween season with a BF Weevil Custom. Now available at Benny's Original Motor Works.Plus, Halloween hysteria moves towards its chilling climax, get 2X GTA$ and RP on Halloween Modes, and more this week: rsg.ms/0009ab3 https://t.co/coxuo0sOji

This week is the last weekly update related to Halloween, and it will end on November 3, 2022. On a similar note, GTA+ benefits also end by that day, meaning that GTA+ subscribers will get a different selection of freebies awarded to them.

All Halloween-related items that you obtain this week are permanent and will stay on your account even after Halloween is over. Rockstar Games is yet to officially reveal what will happen in next week's event.

If you fail to get these Halloween-themed items this year, there's always the chance that they will return next year.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes