How to get free melee weapons in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

From now until August 31, players can get free melee weapons in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. With that being said, almost everyone relies on their long-range artillery, as it's a lot safer to use sniper rifles or weaponized vehicles from a fair distance.

Nonetheless, there are no greater bragging rights in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises than sneaking up behind a player and whacking them with a hammer.

Melee weapons can be really fun to use in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Rockstar knows that players aren't likely to have them on hand unless there is a financial incentive. This weekly update brings several discounts, including free melee weapons for everybody.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers free melee weapons if the player knows where to look

Head to a local Ammu-Nation

Ammu-Nation sells a lot of goods in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, including firearms and non-firearms. Players can walk right in, visit the front desk, and scroll through the selections. Ammu-Nation is marked on the map, so they can set waypoints to a nearby location.

Keep in mind that some melee weapons are exclusive to challenges. For instance, the Stone Hatchet requires the completion of five Bounty Hunter missions. Some weapons also show up in specific circumstances. For example, the crowbar pops up randomly in certain missions and deathmatches.

Otherwise, the most common melee weapons can be found in Ammu-Nation. Players don't have to pay anything for the rest of this week.

A full list of melee weapons in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

There are several melee weapons in the game. Most of them have been added through DLC content over the past few years.

Some were even part of special events to promote other Rockstar games, such as the Stone Hatchet from Red Dead Redemption 2. Either way, melee weapons will be listed in alphabetical order:

Console players can access non-firearms via the Weapon Wheel. It's "L1" for the PlayStation and "LB" for the Xbox. Players will need to hover over the hand icon and use the "Left or Right D-pad" to scroll through their melee weapons.

Meanwhile, PC users can hold "Tab" and use their mouse to click on their favorite weapon. They can even assign specific keys for easier use in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, which makes it very convenient for them.

Players need to know when to use melee weapons

There isn't much competitive usage with melee weapons in this game. A broken bottle or baseball bat would fare very poorly against explosive sniper rifles or rocket launchers.

Even so, melee weapons can be fun to mess around with in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. A couple of friends can join a lobby and just fight each other with a specific weapon. They can also take out various pedestrians and build up their stealth. With that being said, it will take a while to build up that stat.

Melee weapons do have a place in this game, just as long as players know when and where to use them. If they really want to sneak up on unsuspecting opponents, they should give Lester a call and go off the radar.

