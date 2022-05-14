5 fun weaponized vehicles that every GTA Online player should have

Weaponized vehicles are a huge part of GTA Online's current metagame, and every player should consider getting at least one of them. However, this game's sheer volume of options means that some are inevitably better than others in certain categories. This typically means that things like efficiency and fun can vary from vehicle to vehicle.

Some good attributes worth noting include:

Weapon variety

Armor

Unique abilities (like boosters)

Easy to use

One's idea of fun will vary from person to person, but these GTA Online weaponized vehicles are at least worth considering.

Five fun weaponized vehicles that GTA Online players should consider getting

5) Scramjet

The Scramjet is a classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

This weaponized vehicle has access to machine guns and missiles. That might be standard for a weaponized vehicle, but the rest of Scramjet's abilities are anything but standard. It has two noteworthy abilities:

A jumping ability

A booster

Both abilities can be used simultaneously, giving it excellent mobility. It might not be the most meta vehicle out there, but it's undoubtedly one of the most fun.

4) Thruster Jetpack

It's a cool futuristic vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

A flying jetpack looks cool, so it's fortunate that the Thruster Jetpack is a good vehicle in GTA Online. It's a nimble piece of aircraft with good vertical mobility and access to a JATO that gives it good starting acceleration.

Given its jetpack design, its defensive value is lacking, but the same can be said about plenty of other weaponized vehicles in the game.

Both the Chaff and Flare countermeasures help alleviate that problem somewhat. On the plus side, the Thruster Jetpack has the usual machine gun and missile options that players love using. It also helps that the Thruster Jetpack is easy to control with good top speed.

3) Avenger

The Avenger is both fun and practical (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Avenger is basically a flying tank with among the best durability out of any armored vehicle in GTA Online. That trait, by itself, is insane. However, it also has an abundance of weapons at its disposal, including:

A cannon

Turrets

Bombs (Explosive, Incendiary, Gas, and Cluster)

The Avenger can also temporarily act as a personal storage for a player's vehicle, which can be highly convenient in some situations. It's just a bunch of fun to use while also being a practical option.

2) Invade and Persuade Tank

It's arguably the best weaponized RC vehicle in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This RC tank can somehow take more explosives than the Rhino Tank in GTA Online (five homing missiles vs. four in this case). Aside from that, it has the usual advantages that RC vehicles have, along with the ability to jump up an impressive distance. It's also bulletproof, meaning that NPCs have virtually no chance of harming the player if they operate this vehicle.

Its arsenal includes:

Machine Gun

Flamethrower

Charged Rockets

Plasma Cannon

All four have their uses, making the Invade and Persuade Tank a fun weaponized vehicle in a variety of situations.

1) Oppressor Mk II

GTA Online's most infamous weaponized vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Oppressor Mk II might be one of the most hated vehicles in GTA Online, but there is no denying that it is just fun to use. It has an insanely low skill floor, meaning that practically anybody can pick it up and be competent with it.

Not only that, but it's a flying bike with good mobility, thus allowing one to get to practically anywhere on the map whenever necessary.

That is a huge advantage, considering how big the game's world is. It's also a weaponized vehicle with accurate missiles (machine guns by default, but most players will go with the homing missiles option). There aren't many situations where this motorcycle isn't valuable, and it being fun to use is just a bonus.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

