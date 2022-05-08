Top 10 GTA Online armored vehicles

GTA Online has a plethora of armored vehicles capable of taking well over a dozen homing missiles. Such a trait is invaluable when so many vehicles are flying around in this game, especially when some of them (such as the Oppressor Mk II) only have access to 20 missiles.

In this case, GTA Online players wouldn't just want a vehicle that can take one rocket. Unsurprisingly, most of the best armored vehicles are big and possess mediocre top speeds. Most of them also share a spot with another car on this list, just by virtue of how many homing missiles they can take.

All of this data comes from GTA Base. It should be noted that most vehicles have half-resistance when there are no occupants in them.

Ten of the best armored in GTA Online

1 and 2) Phantom Custom & Hauler Custom (69 homing missiles)

The most durable vehicles in GTA Online for withstanding homing missiles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both the Phantom Custom and Hauler Custom can take 69 homing missiles to blow up. They were introduced in the Gunrunning update as options for towing the Mobile Operations Center, and their durability is far and beyond higher than any other vehicle in GTA Online.

The Phantom Custom costs $1,225,000 and has a top speed of 103.50 mph (166.57 km/h). By comparison, the Hauler Custom costs $1,400,000 and has a top speed of 102.00 mph (164.15 km/h).

Both vehicles also have bullet-resistant windows.

3) Terrorbyte (34 homing missiles)

How the Terrorbyte looks like GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Terrorbyte is the third most durable armored vehicle in GTA Online. It's capable of withstanding an impressive 34 Homing Missiles, making it less durable than the Phantom Custom and Hauler Custom. However, it can take more Explosive Rounds (81 vs. 59) and direct RPG hits and grenades (34 vs. 24).

Its overall durability is excellent, and it only costs $1,375,000.

4-8) Nightshark, Insurgents, and the Half-Truck (27 homing missiles)

Here are the five vehicles:

Nightshark: $1,245,000

Insurgent Pick-Up Custom: $202,500 (it's just an upgrade to the next vehicle)

Insurgent Pick-Up: $1,795,500

Insurgent: $897,750

Half-Truck: $2,254,350

All five of these vehicles have the same durability when it comes to withstanding explosive weapons. They each take 27 homing missiles to destroy them, but they have different performance stats that affect their popularity.

For example, the Nightshark is the fastest of this bunch, being capable of going up to 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h). By comparison, the Half-Truck has a pathetic top speed of 58.25 mph (93.74 km/h).

9 and 10) Menacer & Avenger (23 homing missiles)

The last two vehicles on this listicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final two armored vehicles on this list are the Menacer and Avenger. The Avenger is the only armored plane on this list, and its durability is identical to the Menacer regarding how many explosive weapons it can endure. By virtue of the Avenger being a plane, it's also the fastest armored vehicle on this list by a wide margin.

Its top speed is 178.50 mph (287.27 km/h), whereas the Menacer has an average top speed of 94.25 mph (151.68 km/h). The Avenger costs $3,450,000, while the Menacer costs $1,775,000.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul