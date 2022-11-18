How to get free Strickler Hat, Sinsimito Cuban Shirt, and other free items in GTA Online this week

The November 17 weekly update in GTA Online has several free items available for gamers to acquire, although the method to get them varies from one freebie to another. This guide will highlight everything players need to know about the things they can obtain this week without spending a buck.

Here are the following items that GTA Online gamers can get for free this week:

Strickler Hat

Sinsimito Cuban Shirt

Knuckle Duster Tee

Baseball Bat Tee

Gallivanter Baller ST

Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Do note that there are additional ways for players to acquire extra money from this week's update, but this article will first focus on the free clothes and vehicles.

All free items in November 17's GTA Online weekly update

The Sinsimito Cuban Shirt (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first two items to talk about are the Sinsimito Cuban Shirt and the Strickler Hat. You can get the Sinsimito Cuban Shirt by completing The Cayo Perico Heist anytime up to December 2, 2022. The second item has a similar requirement, but there is one notable difference.

To get the Strickler Hat, you must complete The Cayo Perico Heist with the Velum approach vehicle. You also have until December 2, 2022, to claim this offer in GTA Online.

The Knuckleduster Tee and Baseball Bat Tee (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next two freebies are much easier to get. You just need to log in between November 17, 2022, and November 21, 2022, to obtain the Knuckleduster Tee and Baseball Bat Tee. These cosmetics are similar to the other 25th-anniversary free clothing items.

The Gallivanter Baller ST (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next item is far more reliant on RNG (random number generation) than the previous ones. You can obtain the Gallivanter Baller ST by getting the Lucky Wheel to stop on the "vehicle" section. This car usually costs $890,000 (or $667,500 at Trade Price), meaning that you will save quite a bit of money if luck is on your side.

The Gallivanter Baller ST is a fairly average SUV when it comes to top speed and lap time. but its aesthetic is quite pleasing to some GTA Online players.

The Lampadati Tropos Rallye (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final item to discuss here is the Lampadati Tropos Rallye. If you wish to get it, you must complete the Prize Ride requirement, which requires you to place anywhere in the top three in Street Races for three consecutive days. This vehicle usually costs $816,000, so saving any amount of money on this decent Sports car is much appreciated.

Other news for this week's update in GTA Online

Here is a quick rundown of everything else that's important in this week's update:

A one-time guaranteed Panther Statue at The Cayo Perico Heist

The Prison Break and Series A Funding get "double the usual take"

2x cash and RP on classic Heists

1.5x cash and RP on The Doomsday Heist Prep Missions

You can still get the $2,000,000 bonus if you complete all heist finales

2x cash and RP on Cayo Perico races

2x cash and RP on Stunt Races

Extra $100K for finding all 30 Hidden Caches

Various discounts, including the Kosatka and its upgrades having 35% of its costs reduced

That's it for all the essential details you should know about GTA Online's latest weekly update. The next one will arrive on Tuesday, which is November 22, 2022.

