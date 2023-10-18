How to get the Ghostbusters car in GTA 5: A beginner's guide

Rockstar Games recently added a car in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's online mode based on the Ecto-1 from Hollywood classic Ghostbusters. This ride is none other than the Albany Brigham, which can be purchased from Southern San Andreas at any point while playing the game. Additionally, an exclusive livery for the Brigham can make it resemble the on-screen car a little more.

However, players must complete an in-game event to acquire this livery. Remember that this car is only available in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, and not in the story mode. For those interested, here's a beginner's guide for getting the Ghostbusters car in Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 5 beginner's guide: How to get the Ghostbusters car

You can get the Ghostbusters car, Albany Brigham, in GTA 5's online mode from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,499,000. Once you join an online lobby, bring up the in-game smartphone and scroll down to the internet icon (globe in the bottom row) to access the web.

Here's how your in-game smartphone can be spawned on different platforms:

PC - Press the Up arrow button on your keyboard

- Press the Up arrow button on your keyboard PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X/S - Press up on your controller's D-Pad

Here is an image of what the internet browser's home page should look like:

The home page of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online's internet browser (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Now, click on the thumbnail of Southern San Andreas Super Autos to go to the website. If the thumbnail is missing from the home page, it can be accessed from the Travel and Transport tab. Once the site loads up, click on Albany Brigham's image to view its dedicated page.

Albany Brigham's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Here, you can see some of the vehicle's stats and a brief description by Rockstar Games. To get the car, choose a color and click on Buy. If you own multiple garages, the game will ask you to select one of them to store the car.

The purchase only gets completed once a garage is selected, and the vehicle gets delivered to that property in a couple of minutes. You can call your mechanic to deliver it to your location or visit that garage to access the car.

The Albany Brigham can be customized at vehicle workshops such as Los Santos Customs for additional charges. To make it look a little more like the Ghostbusters car, you can equip it with the Ghosts Exposed livery, which gets unlocked after completing the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event.

It is a simple yet fun activity that has kept players engaged while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. Although Rockstar has yet to officially reveal the title, leaks and rumors, such as the GTA 6 trailer leak, constantly appear on social media.

Poll : Do you have enough money to afford the Ghostbusters car? Yes No 2 votes