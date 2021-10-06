How to get the hardest achievement in GTA 5

One of the most difficult GTA 5 achievements is known as A Lot of Cheddar, where players have to collect a lot of money.

This achievement requires all the GTA 5 protagonists to spend $200,000,000. Players might be taken back by the massive amount of money. Even if they fully complete the game, they won't get anywhere close. Of course, that depends on if they use the stock market.

A Lot of Cheddar might seem difficult, but there is a way to make it easier. GTA 5 players have to manipulate the stock market, and Lester is the key to their success here.

A GTA 5 guide on getting the hardest achievement

It's not easy making money in GTA 5. Naturally, this can affect certain achievements. A Lot of Cheddar involves spending hundreds of millions of dollars. This is the most in the entire series. The good news is that it doesn't have to be difficult. Players just need to know what they're doing.

The basic understanding of GTA 5 economy

What makes this achievement difficult are the requirements. Most GTA 5 properties are ridiculously expensive. Even worse, they offer a small profit margin. Players will have a hard time earning money. Once the missions and heists are complete, they can only rely on side missions.

A Lot of Cheddar forces all three protagonists to spend at least $200,000,000. Players need to be creative with their money schemes. The only feasible method is the stock market. Otherwise, this achievement will stay locked.

Manipulate the stock market

Lester offers a series of missions that involve the stock market. Whenever Franklin takes out his targets, various stocks will fluctuate. Players need to know the right ones to buy and sell. They also have to do it within a small time frame. This is a reliable way to earn the achievement.

However, there is an easier method. All players have to do is buy stock, then resell it afterwards. Interestingly, the game still counts it as spending money. Players can repeat this process until they are satisfied with the results.

A Lot of Cheddar would normally take forever to complete. Thankfully, there are ways to bypass its restrictions. GTA 5 players are still encouraged to make their money through stocks as the above method is simply an alternative.

Players can also exploit the infinite money glitch

This is a cheaper way to achieve $200,000,000. DarkViperAU credited Josh Fuson for the discovery. During the Paleto Score setup, one of the alarms must be shot. If players lack ammo, they will be required to buy it at Ammu-Nation. GTA 5 always makes sure players have enough money.

What they can do instead is invest in stocks. After that, they will have the ability to buy unlimited stocks. It's an easy way to earn cold hard cash. Players can sell their stocks afterwards. With this little glitch, A Lot of Cheddar becomes much easier to crack.

Now that players have the money, they can spend it however they like.

