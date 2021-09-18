What are the best properties in GTA 5?

The best properties in GTA 5 involve a combination of awesome perks and a return on investments.

Near the end of the game, GTA 5 players will have enough money to purchase most properties. They need at least five properties for 100% completion. More importantly, they need a source of income once the story missions are complete. They should invest in the right properties.

GTA 5 players have to complete Nervous Ron before they can purchase any properties. However, some are not available until certain missions are completed. Businesses can generate a profit if conditions are met. They can also provide the player with a few perks. Of course, not every property is the right investment.

These are the best properties in GTA 5

There are 16 main businesses in GTA 5. For clarity purposes, this article will not go over vehicle storage. It will only cover businesses that generate income. Without further ado, here are the best properties to consider.

Finding the biggest return on investments

The best properties in GTA 5 involve a return on investment. The players have to get something back. McKenzie Field Hangar is a good example. Trevor can buy it for $150,000. It will only take 20-30 deliveries to get that money back. Afterwards, players can earn $5,000 for ground deliveries and $7,000 for air deliveries.

Sonar Collections Dock is another great investment. It costs $250,000 to purchase this property. However, players will get their money back when they collect 11 nuclear wastes. By the time they collect all 30, they will receive $690,000.

There is also Smoke on the Water. Franklin can buy it for $204,000. However, he will see a return on investment in 22 weeks. $9,300 is the weekly income for this particular business. It's one of the best properties for beginners.

The best properties that offer special discounts

There are a few trade-offs to certain GTA 5 properties. What they lack in profits, they make up for in perks. Los Santos Customs is a clear example. Franklin can buy it for $349,000. The real value isn't the weekly income of $1,600. Instead, GTA 5 players can upgrade their cars for free.

The same applies to Downtown Cab Co. Franklin can buy it for $200,000. What he gets in return are free cab rides. Franklin can also get himself a girlfriend. All he needs to do is perform some private taxi fares.

Not every property is worth the purchase

Unfortunately, not every property is worth its value. Some of them are ridiculously expensive. It can be difficult trying to justify its purchase. All three movie theatres cost anywhere between $10,000,000 to $30,000,000. The worst part is only Michael can buy them. He needs at least $60,000,000.

The absolute worst property investment is the Los Santos Golf Club. It costs a whopping $150,000,000. Even with the best properties, most GTA 5 players will never have this much cash. It will take 568 weeks to make a profit. At the very least, all golfing sessions are free of charge.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

