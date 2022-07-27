How to get the IAA badge in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online players are enjoying the new Operation Paper Trail contact missions that came with the new Criminal Enterprises update. This was one of the most requested features as many players, over the years, had made it clear that they want to play as IAA agents, and this contact mission lets do just that.

Unfortunately, GTA Online players can wear the IAA agent outfit only during the contact mission, and it is not available in free mode. This decision has upset a lot of players.

In order to help such players at least get the IAA badge, which is arguably the symbol of being an IAA agent, GTA insiders have discovered a glitch that lets players wear the IAA badge in free mode.

How to get the IAA badge and wear it in free mode in GTA Online

In order to get the IAA badge in the Criminal Enterprises update, GTA Online players just need to complete the following steps:

Start the first ULP mission, 'Intelligence,' at the IAA facility (Agent ULP). Open the Interaction menu. Choose any outfit since after the glitch is used, players will be able to wear the badge on any piece of clothing. Return to the interaction Menu, pick a style and player mood and then hold right on the D-Pad for around 30 seconds after choosing the attire and beginning the mission. Players will be kicked out of a game after holding down the D-pad for around 30 seconds. After that, press Start, select Home, and stay on the console dashboard for at least three minutes. After players have been removed from the game, they should just keep playing while waiting for a new session to start. The badge should be on the player's clothing when they log in, and they simply need to save it in case it ever disappears.

By following all of these steps, players will get the IAA badge, which they can wear on any clothing. Players can use this badge almost like an accessory as well.

How to start the first mission of Operation Paper Trail in GTA Online

Starting the first mission is really important for obtaining the IAA badge in the game. Whenever players log into the session, Agent ULP will get in touch with them, and he will brief them on what to expect in Operation Paper Trail.

The IAA Headquarters is in Downtown Los Santos, and players must go there for the actual mission to start. The location will be denoted on the map by Agent ULP, and players just need to reach the location with the letter 'U' on it.

After that, players have to enter the yellow corona when they get to the building's front side. Upon doing so, players will be able to start the first mission of the Operation Paper Trail in Grand Theft Auto Online. Players must return to the IAA Headquarters each time they wish to access a new mission from this contact mission.

