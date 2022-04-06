How not to get kicked in GTA Online servers

There are many reasons why someone might be kicked out of a GTA Online server. Perhaps they have been AFK for too long and stayed idle, or maybe it is something else entirely.

Bad behavior is usually not well tolerated, and as such, players can kick one another in a lobby in hopes of having them removed. If enough people on the server kick someone, they will be removed.

It can be frustrating getting kicked in GTA Online

The YouTube video above shows three ways users can prevent themselves from being kicked in GTA Online. It involves some tricks that require them to partially enter businesses or hide in their apartment.

These are only a few of the methods employed by gamers to refrain from being kicked from the server for whatever reason. Perhaps they need to go AFK but don't want to lose such a good server.

One good example is when players enter the Diamond Casino & Resort, they reach a menu screen asking if they want to enter the Casino or their Penthouse. By simply staying on this screen, users cannot get kicked. The same goes for the LS Car Meet example in the YouTube video.

It makes sense that in these "in-between" scenes, entering the building as an example, gamers cannot be kicked because they are technically not in an active state in the server or lobby.

The alone zone entering properties in the game (Image via YouTube @Legiit)

Numerous locations offer this "entry menu," as seen in the image above. This is probably the surest way not to get kicked out of the server.

Sometimes, during the setup of a heist mission, a small box will appear in the top left corner telling players they have been kicked out of the current session, and they will be left alone, most of the time inside the property where the setup is taking place.

The most annoying thing to see during a heist setup (Image via Sportskeeda)

This type of kick is more often than not due to the host simply kicking lower-level gamers or someone just randomly thinning out the numbers of their heist team. This, at one time or another, if not regularly, happens to GTA Online users.

It is forever frustrating, and individuals just hope that the kick system will be more manageable and understandable going forward.

Edited by Ravi Iyer