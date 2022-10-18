How to get the Pumpkin Mask in GTA Online Halloween month

The Halloween season is upon the GTA Online community, and Rockstar Games is constantly releasing new events and activities that will grant players a lot of festive-themed merchandise.

One of the most popular items is the Pumpkin Mask, which comes with a unique wicked laugh that players can activate once they put it on. The item itself is a frightening-looking Jack O'lantern, which is basically the symbol for Halloween.

Thus, players can easily get into the Halloween spirit with this mask. If they don't know exactly how to acquire it in GTA Online, this article will provide all of the information they need.

The easiest way to get Pumkin Masks in GTA Online

To unlock the Pumpkin Masks, GTA Online players need to find and collect 10 Jack O'Lanterns that are spread all across the map. Additionally, this will grant them $50,000, making this entire endeavor pretty lucrative.

To make this task even easier, the image below contains most of the locations for the Jack O' Lanterns currently present in the game:

From this image, players can locate atleast 10 Jack O'Lantern (Images via theloadout.com)

Grand Theft Auto Online players need to go to all of the coordinates showcased on the above map and find the Jack O'Lanterns. Most of these will be in front of buildings, shops, or houses, so they should keep this in mind if they want to finish this task quickly.

Grand Theft Auto Online players might even turn into random animals whenever they collect a Jack O'Lantern. The effect will stay on for 10-15 seconds, so they don't have to worry too much about it.

After collecting the 10th Jack O'Lantern, they will get a notification telling them that they have unlocked the Pumpkin Mask, which has been added to their wardrobe. They can now go to the Style section in the Interaction Menu to equip it.

If they want to trigger the "evil laugh" audio that comes with these masks, they need to go to the Action section in the Interaction Menu and select the item's audio. As such, this is the easiest way of acquiring the Pumpkin Mask in GTA Online.

Other Halloween-themed clothing in GTA Online

If players manage to collect all 200 Jack O'Lanterns in one day, they will be able to unlock the Pumpkin Shirt. So, if they are already bored with the Pumpkin Mask, they should try to complete this challenge as well.

The UFO Sightseeing event is also going on in Grand Theft Auto Online. It will reward players with alien-themed hats if they manage to take pictures of around 25 UFOs, and give them an extra $50,000 and 1,000 RP.

All the pictures that players take of the UFOs will be sent to an NPC called Omega. They should ensure that they don't get too close and remain discreet as there is a high chance of the aliens disappearing.

If players are consistent with their alien-hunting tasks, they will be able to enter one of the UFOs on the last day of the event. Since it will provide them with themed boxer shorts, they should keep looking at the sky and make sure they take part in this event.

Players can also acquire the Conquest Masks by simply logging in. However, they need to be a bodyguard or associate in Grand Theft Auto Online for the Brown Vintage Frank Mask and Dark Green Vintage Vampire.

