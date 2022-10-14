How to collect free masks in GTA Online this week 

From now until October 19, GTA Online players will be able to unlock a few new masks. Over the past few weeks, Rockstar Games has been giving away plenty of them. More often than not, players have to complete a specific objective if they want to get these items.

Rockstar Games is celebrating the second week of October with several Halloween events. For example, there is a new daily activity where GTA Online players can track down 10 Jack O' Lanterns. For doing this, they will be rewarded with a rare pumpkin mask, along with the usual payout bonuses. This week offers a grand total of four new masks. Here's how to get them.

GTA Online players can unlock special masks this week

How to claim Horror Pumpkin Mask

Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks…



rsg.ms/103b904 The spooky aura of Halloween season is now in full effect and hundreds of Jack O’ Lanterns have popped up overnight.Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks… The spooky aura of Halloween season is now in full effect and hundreds of Jack O’ Lanterns have popped up overnight.Track 10 of these down to unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus, but watch out for the tricks…rsg.ms/103b904 https://t.co/SY9Fa3X1xr

Several pumpkins have been scattered across Los Santos. Players have to find ten of them if they want the Horror Pumpkin Mask and a $50,000 bonus.

It should be noted that Trick or Treat Collectibles will likely last till the end of October. This means that GTA Online players will have until November to collect the Horror Pumpkin Mask.

However, the following masks seem to have a deadline of October 19. This is based on Rockstar's wording from their official Newswire page.

How to claim Conquest Mask

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the second mask based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, "Conquest". Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the second mask based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, "Conquest". https://t.co/NvXJBE2pxz

Rockstar has been heavily promoting the new Judgement Day event, which features several frightening masks, one of which is Conquest. However, players don't need to play the Adversary Mode to collect the free items. For instance, they just need to access GTA Online this week to claim the Conquest Mask.

Interestingly, the availability of this mask bolsters a theory that suggests one Judgement Day mask will be released every week this month. War was available from October 5 to 12, while Conquest can be acquired right now and until October 19. That leaves Famine and Death, which are expected to arrive in the weeks to come.

How to claim Brown Vintage Frank Mask

The Criminal Enterprises update has given a lot of love to Associates, Bodyguards, and Motorcycle Club members. They earn far bigger payouts now than in previous updates. This is a relevant point to bring up since GTA Online is still giving players the incentive to apply for these jobs.

Associates, Bodyguards, and Motorcycle Club members will receive a free mask just for enlisting in an organization this week. Players should access the Interaction Menu if they want to look for the specific jobs.

How to claim Dark Green Vintage Vampire Mask

Players can earn this free mask when they complete one Special Cargo Sell Mission this week. They will have to access the SecuroServ app to get started and can sell their wares once they register as a CEO, VIP, or MC President.

GTA Online is also offering double rewards for the remainder of the week. Special Cargo Sell Missions are a highly profitable source of income, which is another reason players should give them a look.

It's highly recommended that gamers use private sessions for this particular mode. Another thing to bear in mind is that the rewards can only be obtained through a successful run, so keep that in mind.

