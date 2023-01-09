How to get the Taser and Railgun in GTA Online? (2023)

It's 2023, and GTA Online is here with a plethora of weapons like RPGs, Assault Rifles for players. However, players now and then love to experiment with unique and special weapons in the game, including the Taser and the Railgun. However, many still might not know how to get their hands on these amazing pieces of the arsenal.

This article will share everything players need to know to get the Taser and the upcoming Railgun in GTA Online.

Essential things to know about the Taser in GTA Online

The Taser is called the Stun Gun in GTA Online. This weapon is manufactured by Coil and has unlimited ammo featured in the game since the release of The Contract update. The real-life inspiration for this gun is the TASER 7, and some visual elements are taken from the M26 Taser. The manufacturer's logo can also be found on the weapon's grip, making this iteration a bit different from previous games.

As players expect, the Stun Gun can shock the targets with enormous jolts of electricity. The victim becomes incapable of getting up, making them vulnerable to attack. However, street criminals can get back up after some time. Although the Stun Gun has limited range, players can utilize it in close combat for an effective shot.

This weapon also allows players to use it as a drive-by weapon, giving them more accessibility to eliminate opponents. The Stun Gun is lethal despite its name and can be used as a normal weapon in the game.

Players can easily purchase it from the Agency Armory for $3,75,000. Once purchased, it can be found in the Handgun slot of the game's Weapon Wheel.

Railguns in GTA Online - Price, performance, and more

The Coil Railgun is an experimental weapon in GTA Online that can shoot inert metallic rounds faster than the speed of sound. It uses an electromagnetic effect to generate that much energy and can annihilate enemies with a well-aimed shot. In addition to the kinetic energy, it has incredible accuracy and range. This weapon resembles the ARC-920 found in the famous Halo series.

A Railgun can cause massive damage on par with the Rhino tank's main cannon. Players should note that despite what the in-game description says about it, it is a single-shot weapon and needs reloading after every shot.

The Railgun is currently only available in some Adversary Modes and a Bunker Supplies mission:

Beast vs. Slasher

Kill Quota

Juggernaut

Motor Wars

Occupy

The weapon will be fully usable in the future as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed this year. However, a new workaround lets players obtain the Railgun before its official release. GTA 5 story mode players can purchase the weapon from Ammu-Nation for $250,000 after completing the Minor Turbulence mission.

Los Santos Drug Wars will continue this year, with a lot of upcoming drip feed content already leaked. Fans can expect Rockstar to add the Railgun to the game soon, along with the upcoming Downtown Cab Co. Taxi Missions and new vehicles.

