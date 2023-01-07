GTA Online player finds a quick way to complete Security Contract mission with 2x rewards

GTA Online recently received a brand new weekly update, allowing players to earn 2x rewards by playing Security Contract missions. To capitalize on this limited-time offer, the community has found an efficient way to quickly complete one of these missions.

Redditor and enthusiastic GTA Online fan Cosmo_X recently shared a helpful tip that allows players to skip a required task in the GTA Online Security Contract Liquidize Assets mission. Based on their findings, players can skip the task of following the NPC by visiting the nearest Ammu-Nation store in the game.

This is one of the six Contract Missions available in the game, which will be providing double bonuses this week until January 11, 2023.

An easy method seemingly found to complete one of the GTA Online Security Contract missions

As shown in the above Reddit post, Cosmo_X shared a video clip demonstrating a quick method of completing the GTA Online Security Contract Liquidize Assets mission. In the footage, the player skipped the mandatory task of following the NPC on the mission by simply going to the nearest Ammu-Nation and browsing the armor section.

Additionally, they shared some more valuable tips in the comments section to complete the mission:

Players must go to the location of the NPC first before going to the Ammu-Nation

They will need to be very quick. Otherwise, the mission will fail for being too far from the target.

Players can quickly lose the cops by simply entering the Terrorbyte.

In general, it’s great to know some tricks that will save time and effort as well as take full advantage of the fact that Rockstar Games is allowing players to earn 2x GTA$ and RP for a limited period of time in the latest weekly update.

How to start GTA Online Security Contracts and earn 2x rewards this week

GTA Online Security Contracts were added to the game in 2021 as part of The Contract update. Players will need to work with Franklin Clinton on a series of missions and earn multiple rewards in exchange for their service.

To get started, they will first need to purchase an Agency, if haven’t done so already. These are the following locations available for an Agency in the Dynasty 8 Executive in-game website:

Little Seoul - $2,010,000

Vespucci Canals - $2,145,000

Rockford Hills - $2,415,000

Hawick - $2,830,000

Once players purchase it, Franklin introduces himself and tells them to start with smaller jobs before taking on an A-List client. After completing their first job, players can call him anytime in any session type to get a random Security Contract mission or select a mission manually from the Agency’s computer.

Three different contracts will be provided randomly, which gets refreshed every time players log into the computer. There are three levels of difficulty in the missions, each paying a different sum of money:

Specialist = $44,000 to $56,000

Specialist+ = $60,000 to $70,000

Professional = $31,000 to $42,000

Here’s a complete list of the Security Contract missions available in the game in 2023:

Security Contract: Asset Protection

Security Contract: Gang Termination

Security Contract: Recover Valuables

Security Contract: Liquidize Assets

Security Contract: Rescue Operation

Security Contract: Vehicle Recovery

Besides double rewards this week, players can also earn regular rewards from:

Daily safe income increase

Trade prices for select vehicles

SecuroServ wage increase

Thanks to this week's added bonuses, now is definitely the best time to work with Franklin on Security Contracts missions throughout the event.

