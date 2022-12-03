GTA Online's update for this week arrived yesterday and brought the usual discounts, rewards, and more. Players can win a podium vehicle at the Casino wheel spin right now. Moreover, a Prize Ride, the Vapid GB200, can be acquired free of cost this week.

Every Thursday, updates refresh Prize Ride Challenges in GTA Online as well as the car that gamers can win in GTA Online. This week's update and bonuses will be available until December 7. This article will detail how gamers can get the Vapid GB200 for free.

Vapid GB200 is Prize Ride in GTA Online this week that can be obtained for free

How to win Vapid GB200

You can pick any Pursuit Race and finish in the top three for five days in a row to complete the challenge associated with the Vapid GB200. The car costs $940,000, so it's not a cheap automobile. This challenge will definitely help those who cannot afford it.

You do not necessarily have to win races to complete the challenge. Moreover, each Pursuit Race in GTA Online will have shortcuts and ramps that will help you skip a lengthy section of the path easily. The only major hindrance is cops who try to intervene and make things harder for you.

If you enter enough races, you should be able to figure out the shortcuts easily. Subsequently, it should be quite easy to finish in the top three to complete the Prize Ride Challenge.

Participating in Pursuit Races

The Pursuit Race Series was introduced last summer in GTA Online. To participate in its competitions, you must reach Reputation Level 5 in the LS Car Meet. The series features races that are always Sprint, which involves getting from one point to the second. What sets these apart from other GTA Online contests are the following:

Passing through each checkpoint raises the wanted level

Cops become aggressive as the Wanted level goes up, which is set to three stars by default

Wanted levels can go up to five stars

Though there are checkpoints available, you still have enough freedom to pick your own routes in these races. You must also overcome police blockades, very much like other racing franchises, where such contests are usually accompanied by cop chases.

Players can start Pursuit Races by following the steps below:

Step 1: Head to the LS Car Meet

Step 2: Once you reach the destination, meet the Organizer inside

Step 3: Press the button displayed to interact with the Organizer

Step 4: Choose a Pursuit Series race from the displayed list to get started

Seven different Pursuit Races to choose from

The GTA Online LS Car Meet has seven different Pursuit Races available, and all of them will give you 3x rewards during this week's update. These are all the races that can be used to get the car:

Get Trucked - 7.66 miles long and has nine checkpoints

Groving - 7.26 miles long and has eight checkpoints

It's Terminal - 6.29 miles long and has nine checkpoints

A Real Education - 5.77 miles long and has six checkpoints

Join the Club - 4.80 miles long and has six checkpoints.

Industrial Action - 4.15 miles long and has seven checkpoints

Good Bet - 4.13 miles long and has five checkpoints

Participating in these races will get players 50 LS Car Meet RP every day, including 75 points the first time.

