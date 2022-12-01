GTA Online weekly update Podium and Prize Ride cars announced (December 1-7)

GTA Online's update for this week is here, and this article will talk in detail about the new Podium and Prize Ride cars. Players can win the latter at the Casino wheel spin, and can complete the Prize Ride Challenge to win this week's updated vehicle.

Just like every Thursday, the updates have hit GTA Online, and the weekly update will remain until December 7. There are other discounts and rewards as well, with enough time for players to explore everything new with the update. This week also brings 3x and 2x GTA$ and RP rewards for a bunch of game modes and missions.

GTA Online's weekly update refreshes the Podium and Prize Ride offerings

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - GB200 (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

Luxury Showcase - Tempesta, Nero

Simeon Showroom - Yosemite, Gauntlet Classic, Jester Classic, Specter



Unlock "Turquoise Beat Off Earphones" by completing a Biker Sell Mission.

GTA Online's weekly update has brought the usual discounts but this week also features 3x rewards along with the usual 2x GTA$ and RP bonuses. Players can refer to the details mentioned below:

New Podium Car at the Casino this week - Windsor Drop

Prize Ride this week - GB200

Luxury Showcase cars - Tempesta, Nero

Simeon Showroom cars - Yosemite, Gauntlet Classic, Jester Classic, Specter

Players can also complete Biker Sell Missions to unlock "Turquoise Beat Off Earphones"

Enus Windsor Drop

The Enus Windsor Drop costs $900,000 and can be purchased in GTA Online from the in-game website Legendary Motorsport. This week, players can win the vehicle at the Diamond Casino's wheelspin if they're lucky enough. It can be used only once a day to try and win RP, cash, and casino chips.

The Enus Windsoc Drop's overall design is inspired by the Rolls-Royce Ghost & Rolls-Royce Dawn. It can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph when fully upgraded. The fastest recorded lap time was 1:13.573. The car is not bulletproof but can withstand two explosive rounds when fully armored.

Vapid GB200

Vapid cars are known for their speed, and players can complete the Prize Ride challenge this week to win one for free. They will need to finish in the top 3 in the Pursuit Races for five days in a row to win the Vapid GB200. The car normally costs $940,000 and can be stored in any of their properties or garages.

The vehicle's design is based on the Ford RS200 and can reach a top speed of 114.25 mph once fully upgraded. Its fastest lap time recorded was 1:06.767. Once fully armored, the Vapid GB200 can withstand two explosive rounds.

Pegassi Tempesta

The Pegassi Tempesta's design is inspired by the Lamborgini Huracán. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Tempesta by Pegassi costs $1,329,000 and is loosely based on the same design as the Lamborghini Huracán. It can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph and has recorded its fastest lap in just over a minute at 1:00.803. This vehicle can be fully upgraded in GTA Online for $307,950.

The car has excellent stats when compared to other offerings in the same class, with great acceleration and cornering capability. It is an all-wheel drive and is powered by a V8 engine.

Truffade Nero

Truffade Nero is heavily based on Bugatti Chiron's design. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bugatti Chiron of GTA Online, the Nero, costs $1,440,000 and has a brilliant top speed of 126.50 mph once fully upgraded. The hypercar is known for its stability as well as being an ideal choice for stunt races. The car has a 6-speed gearbox and has recorded the fastest lap time of 1:01.495.

The car can be fully upgraded for a further $292,250 and has excellent ratings when it comes to top speed, acceleration, and handling but has below-average braking.

Simeon's Showroom cars this week

The new cars in Simeon's Showroom this week include the two muscle cars, Yosemite and Bravado Gauntlet Classic, along with two sports cars, Jester Classic and Specter. The first one costs $485,000 and has a top speed of 117.00 mph. Meanwhile, the Gauntlet Classic costs $615,000 and has a top speed of 109.75 mph.

The two sports cars Jester Classic and Specter also have excellent ratings with respect to speed, acceleration, and handling with comparatively average braking. The former costs $790,000 and has a top speed of 119.75 mph. The latter costs $599,000 and has a top speed of 121.25 mph.

