How to get Wraps Glasses in GTA Online this event week (April 27-May 3, 2023)

GTA Online has several new Wraps Glasses for players to purchase after the latest update on April 27, 2023. Not only that, one of them will also become available through the new Last Dose Hard Mode event. Some might want new fashion accessories, so this guide should help make everything clear for the reader. Price-wise, the new Wraps Glasses are in the five-figure range.

It is worth noting that these shades are expected to be permanent additions to any clothing store the player visits. The event week listed above is merely when they became available for a person to purchase. Let's look at the full prices in the next section of this article.

GTA Online's Wraps Glasses are now available, thanks to the latest event week

The first batch that you can buy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a complete list of all the Wraps Glasses that player can buy in GTA Online as of the April 27 update:

White SC Coin Wraps: $19,480

Red SC Coin Wraps: $19,440

Blue SC Coin Wraps: $19,400

Black SC Coin Wraps: $19,500

Aqua Dazzle Sand Castle Wraps: $17,340

Gray Dazzle Sand Castle Wraps: $17,200

Aqua Camo Sand Castle Wraps: $17,620

Gray Camo Sand Castle Wraps: $17,480

Pink Lightning Wraps: $18,000

Purple Lightning Wraps: $18,220

Orange Lightning Wraps: $17,880

Green Lightning Wraps: $18,120

White Lightning Wraps: $17,740

Blue Lightning Wraps: $18,340

Moss Leopard Guffy Wraps: $18,540

Cyan Leopard Guffy Wraps: $18,740

Magenta Leopard Guffy Wraps: $18,640

Red Flames Wraps: $19,360

Purple Flames Wraps: $19,160

Pink Flames Wraps: $19,280

Orange Flames Wraps: $19,320

Green Flames Wraps: $19,220

Blue DS Wraps: $18,440

Pink Zebra Bigness Wraps: $19,100

Zebra Bigness Wraps: $19,040

White Bigness Wraps: $18,900

Purple Bigness Wraps: $18,820

Black Bigness Wraps: $18,960

GTA Online players can purchase any of the glasses they want from this list. It is important to note that their character can wear try them out before buying them while browsing through the shop. So they can check if any of the options look good.

Last Dose Hard Mode event

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries @MaxModz1382 Wrap Glasses in general will be available for purchase, but the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps can only be unlocked by completing "This is an Intervention" in hard difficulty. @MaxModz1382 Wrap Glasses in general will be available for purchase, but the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps can only be unlocked by completing "This is an Intervention" in hard difficulty.

The other Wrap Glasses worth mentioning are the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps, which are only obtainable by beating "This is an Intervention" on Hard Mode. All Last Dose missions will have a new Hard Mode equivalent in this event week, with each job giving players a different reward.

For reference, here is the full list of rewards available:

This is an Intervention: Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps

Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps Unusual Suspects: Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans

Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans Checking In (without getting Wasted): Black VDG Cardigan and Black VGC Wide Designer Jeans

Black VDG Cardigan and Black VGC Wide Designer Jeans All Missions: A finish for the Micro SMG

This is an Intervention is the first mission in The Last Dose series. Thus, any GTA Online player interested in new Wraps Glasses can immediately access that job. It is vital to mention that the Hard Mode event for The Last Dose missions only lasts from April 27 through May 17, 2023.

All rewards associated with the GTA Online event can only be obtained in that timeframe. Afterward, Wraps Glasses and other freebies would no longer be available for players to acquire. By now, they should know everything relevant about the items and how to get them.

