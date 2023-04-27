How to get Wraps Glasses in GTA Online this event week (April 27-May 3, 2023)

GTA Online has several new Wraps Glasses for players to purchase after the latest update on April 27, 2023. Not only that, one of them will also become available through the new Last Dose Hard Mode event. Some might want new fashion accessories, so this guide should help make everything clear for the reader. Price-wise, the new Wraps Glasses are in the five-figure range.
It is worth noting that these shades are expected to be permanent additions to any clothing store the player visits. The event week listed above is merely when they became available for a person to purchase. Let's look at the full prices in the next section of this article.
GTA Online's Wraps Glasses are now available, thanks to the latest event week
Here is a complete list of all the Wraps Glasses that player can buy in GTA Online as of the April 27 update:
- White SC Coin Wraps: $19,480
- Red SC Coin Wraps: $19,440
- Blue SC Coin Wraps: $19,400
- Black SC Coin Wraps: $19,500
- Aqua Dazzle Sand Castle Wraps: $17,340
- Gray Dazzle Sand Castle Wraps: $17,200
- Aqua Camo Sand Castle Wraps: $17,620
- Gray Camo Sand Castle Wraps: $17,480
- Pink Lightning Wraps: $18,000
- Purple Lightning Wraps: $18,220
- Orange Lightning Wraps: $17,880
- Green Lightning Wraps: $18,120
- White Lightning Wraps: $17,740
- Blue Lightning Wraps: $18,340
- Moss Leopard Guffy Wraps: 18,540
- Cyan Leopard Guffy Wraps: $18,740
- Magenta Leopard Guffy Wraps: $18,640
- Red Flames Wraps: $19,360
- Purple Flames Wraps: $19,160
- Pink Flames Wraps: $19,280
- Orange Flames Wraps: $19,320
- Green Flames Wraps: $19,220
- Blue DS Wraps: $18,440
- Pink Zebra Bigness Wraps: $19,100
- Zebra Bigness Wraps: $19,040
- White Bigness Wraps: $18,900
- Purple Bigness Wraps: $18,820
- Black Bigness Wraps: $18,960
GTA Online players can purchase any of the glasses they want from this list. It is important to note that their character can wear try them out before buying them while browsing through the shop. So they can check if any of the options look good.
Last Dose Hard Mode event
The other Wrap Glasses worth mentioning are the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps, which are only obtainable by beating "This is an Intervention" on Hard Mode. All Last Dose missions will have a new Hard Mode equivalent in this event week, with each job giving players a different reward.
For reference, here is the full list of rewards available:
- This is an Intervention: Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps
- Unusual Suspects: Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans
- Checking In (without getting Wasted): Black VDG Cardigan and Black VGC Wide Designer Jeans
- All Missions: A finish for the Micro SMG
This is an Intervention is the first mission in The Last Dose series. Thus, any GTA Online player interested in new Wraps Glasses can immediately access that job. It is vital to mention that the Hard Mode event for The Last Dose missions only lasts from April 27 through May 17, 2023.
All rewards associated with the GTA Online event can only be obtained in that timeframe. Afterward, Wraps Glasses and other freebies would no longer be available for players to acquire. By now, they should know everything relevant about the items and how to get them.
