How good is Furore GT, and is it worth buying in GTA Online Halloween 2023 event?

GTA Online Halloween 2023 event celebrations continue with the latest weekly update released yesterday, providing a plethora of bonuses and rewards. However, Rockstar surprised everyone by featuring a lot of Lampadati vehicles at car showrooms in Los Santos, one of which is the infamous Furore GT. The two-door sports car is inspired by the real-life Maserati Alfieri concept.

However, it’s 2023, and one might wonder if it’s worth buying while another Lampadati car is also available at a discount in this GTA Online Halloween 2023 event. That being said, let’s learn everything about the Furore GT and its performance in the game.

GTA Online Halloween 2023 event features Lampadati Furore GT – A brief performance overview of the sports car

The latest GTA Online weekly update continues the Halloween 2023 event with the Lampadati Furore GT featured on Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week. The 2-seater seems to be powered by a large-sized V8-like engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain.

According to the detailed analysis by famous creator Broughy1322, the Furore GT has a pretty impressive top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h). However, the infamous sports car comes with an average acceleration, with its lap completion timed at 1:08.502. This immediately excludes it from the list of fastest cars in GTA Online.

Moreover, the car lacks good handling capabilities, making every corner a hassle for drivers as it lacks a good cornering radius. It mostly spins out while trying to take a turn at high speeds. Poor crash deformation is also worth noting, as the vehicle starts smoking after just a few hits.

While the automobile is average on a straight road, it provides an overall lackluster performance.

Does the Lampadati Furore GT have a good visual design?

While the primary inspiration was the Maserati Alfieri concept, the vehicle took design cues from other real-life vehicles for different body parts:

Maserati GranTurismo Sport – Front Fascia layout

Front Fascia layout Lexus LFA – Headlights

Headlights Jaguar F-Type – Diffuser and exhausts

The Furore GT has the following important characteristics, giving it a more modern design than its previous iteration:

Central carbon fibre insert in the front

A large central front grille

Circular main units for headlamps

Exit vents on front fenders

Carbon-fibre mirror wings

Curved boot area in the rear like a lip spoiler

Wide tail lamps

The license plate on the rear bumper

Dual exhaust tubes

Despite the good-looking features and 40% discounted price this week, the car's lackluster performance holds it from being a worthy purchase in 2023.

With the ongoing GTA 6 announcement date rumors circulating online, it’s the best time to invest in a new car. Sadly, the Furore GT is not one of them.

