How good is the Stun Gun in GTA Online?

GTA Online players can try out something new by paralyzing their potential targets with the Stun Gun. The Contract DLC introduced a nerfed variation of this weapon back in December 2021. With limited range and unlimited capacity, players need to be careful when using this handgun.

For the rest of the week, GTA Online is offering a 40% discount on Stun Guns. Players should definitely give it a quick glance before the offer expires. Whether or not the weapon can be useful depends on the gamer's playstyle. Every player should know what they're getting into with the Stun Gun.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

GTA Online players should take another look at the Stun Gun

How to get a Stun Gun

The Stun Gun is available in two specific locations. GTA Online players can either visit a local Ammu-Nation or enter the Celebrity Solutions Agency with the Armory upgrade. Both of these places sell a wide variety of weapons. Any price difference will depend on where the gun is bought.

Normally, the Stun Gun will cost players $375,000. However, if the gamer already owns the Agency, they only need to pay $356,250 for the electric handgun. Remember, this is the owner's discount, which means random visitors will not be able to secure that price reduction.

For the rest of the week, GTA Online players can try using the 40% discount on the Stun Gun. This will bring the price down to $225,000, instead of the usual $375,000. While it's still a very expensive weapon, the 40% price cut makes it a little more manageable.

Strengths and weaknesses

The Stun Gun has a very short range in GTA Online. It will fire off an electric wire whenever it's aimed at a target. When used on human players and NPCs, they will lie on the ground for a brief period of time. However, keep in mind that Stun Guns need a 12-second recharge after being used.

The gun allows gamers the ability to shoot out tires with the electric weapon, just as long as they haven't been given bulletproof modifications. Stun Guns can also be used in a drive-by. Theoretically, players could protect themselves in a heavily armored vehicle, such as the Duke O' Death.

With that said, the electric sidearm is a very risky weapon to use in GTA Online. Most gamers will have rifles and rocket launchers, not to mention sticky bombs. Stun Guns will only work if another player is left out in the open. Even the most skilled individuals would have to be very quick about firing this weapon.

Final verdict

While the Stun Gun isn't competitively viable in regular deathmatches, it can still be used to sneak up on unsuspecting players. The electric handgun could be used to mess around with random NPCs as well, particularly in a solo lobby.

The 40% discount really does help make it more affordable. If the player is going to buy the weapon, this is the best week to do it. Otherwise, gamers would have to wait a long time for the next special offer.

