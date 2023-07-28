How does GTA Online Penaud La Coureuse perform compared to other HSW vehicles?

The Penaud La Coureuse is one of the newest cars in GTA Online to have Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades. Rockstar Games added the car as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC and offered both HSW and Imani Tech upgrades. This makes it the 18th car to have HSW upgrades in the multiplayer game. While driving enthusiasts have already purchased the car, many players are still skeptical about its performance.

Since it is a new car, many essential details are yet to be discovered by the community. However, the Penaud La Coureuse is already making headlines due to its in-game status. This article compares the car to other HSW cars in GTA Online to determine whether or not it is worth the money.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The stats are based on YouTuber Broughy1322's findings.

Penaud La Coureuse’s performance in comparison to other HSW cars in GTA Online

The Penaud La Coureuse is an electric compact hatchback in GTA Online based on the real-life 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E with minor influences from the Legend Automobiles Turbo 3. While the car is available for all, Rockstar Games offers Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

The engine model is currently unknown, but the La Coureuse has a four-speed transmission box and a rear-wheel drive layout. According to the game files, it has a basic top speed of 86.90 mph or 139.85 km/h. However, when fully upgraded, the car can reach a top speed of up to 114.50 mph or 184.27 km/h normally and 142.50 mph or 229.33 km/h with HSW Performance Upgrades.

Despite this, the car does not even come on the top ten list of fastest HSW cars in GTA Online. It ranks 14th among all HSW cars. If we consider the lap timing, the La Coureuse ranks 15th in the list with a record of 1:00.811 minutes.

Despite the relatively poor performance in the segment, Rockstar Games charges a premium for the vehicle. The Legendary Motorsport website lists it for a base price of $1,990,000, and it costs an additional $818,000 to unlock HSW upgrades. This makes the Penaud La Coureuse the seventh most expensive HSW car in GTA Online.

Although paid subscribers are getting the car for free since the July 20, 2023, GTA Online weekly update, it is still not worth the value, considering it costs over a million dollars to fully modify the car with HSW upgrades. Many players have reported that the car also has some issues with Imani Tech features and is a broker car at the moment.

Nonetheless, fans expect Rockstar Games to improve the performance and adjust the price of La Coureuse in Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay.

