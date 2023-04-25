How GTA Online players can make custom license plates in couple of minutes

GTA Online offers a massively successful and engaging experience for players worldwide. One aspect of the game that allows players to express their creativity and personal style is the ability to create custom license plates for their in-game vehicles. These plates allow players to add a personal touch to their virtual rides and show off their creativity to other players in the game.

However, creating custom license plates in GTA Online can be confusing and time-consuming for players unfamiliar with the process. In this article, we cover the requirements for creating custom plates, the process of designing the plates, and how to apply them to vehicles in the game.

Whether you are a seasoned player or new to the game, this guide will help you add a personal touch to your virtual rides and stand out from the crowd.

Players can create customized license plates using new GTA Online License Plate Creator

The License Plate Creator is a new feature in GTA Online that allows players to personalize their license plates with unique designs and text. To access the feature, players must log into the Rockstar Games Social Club and initiate the process while simultaneously logging into an online session.

From there, players can choose from five license plate backgrounds and edit the text on the plate. They can also view what the plate will look like on an in-game car.

Once the design is finalized, players can select one of their recently used vehicles and place an order. The first license plate order is processed for free, and players can create up to 30 custom plates.

The addition of the License Plate Creator shows Rockstar Games' dedication to innovation and enhancing the player's experience. It also has the potential to impact future games in the series, including the highly anticipated GTA 6 (presently untitled).

How to create custom license plates quickly

To create custom license plates in GTA Online, players must access Rockstar Games' License Plate Creator website through a smartphone or a desktop web browser while logged into a GTA Online session.

Once the website loads, players should click on the New Order + button to start designing their custom license plate. The website will display five license plate backgrounds, and one can edit the text on the plate.

After finalizing the design, players should click on the Next button, and the website will prompt them to select a recently used vehicle. Players should choose the car they created the plate for and click on Place Order. A notification will then pop up, asking the player to collect the plate from Los Santos Customs.

The first license plate order is free, and players can create up to 30 custom license plates using the creator. To delete a design, players can click on the license plate to the right of the New Order + button on the website's home page. The entire process only takes a few minutes and allows players to add a personal touch to their in-game vehicles.

