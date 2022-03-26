How GTA Online players can perform Test Rides

GTA Online players can always try out different vehicles with their weekly Test Drives. Last summer, the Los Santos Tuners update gave them a chance to drive faster vehicles. For that reason, the LS Car Meet is a popular hotspot for car enthusiasts. It's where players can test drive various tuner cars.

GTA Online players can always give these vehicles a quick spin. All they need to do is head over to the Test Track. Players can try out different cars, even if they don't own those particular models. It's a great way to experiment with these vehicles before they buy them.

Players should think about performing Test Drives in GTA Online

Sometimes players need to dip their feet into the water before they try something new. Whether it's the Calico GTF or the ZR350, the Test Track gives players a reason to check them out. Here is what they need to do beforehand.

Go to the LS Car Meet in Cypress Flats

In order to test drive random cars, players should pay a visit to the LS Car Meet. The main warehouse is located in Cypress Flats. However, the facility itself can be found in the underground area.

While the $50,000 membership fee is entirely optional, it's still a good idea to have one. Players can earn reputation points specifically for the LS Car Meet. They can win various prizes by leveling up, such as clothing items and trading prices.

GTA Online players can build up their car meet reputation by test driving vehicles, which is a major plus. It's definitely recommended to buy the membership just for the bonus rewards alone.

Find the Test Track inside the building

The Test Track can be found inside the warehouse. Players need to look for a caged door to the parking garage. The above video gives direct map coordinates for this location.

A grand total of three vehicles will be available to drive. They will be parked on the left side of the closed gate. After choosing a car, GTA Online players can open the Interaction Menu and choose the following:

Enter with other players

Enter alone

Players will now be taken to a massive parking garage, where they can test drive their vehicle. They will be given plenty of space to move around. It's a great way to practice drifting and testing out top speeds. Players can also test drive vehicles without having to buy them.

GTA Online changes the very selection every week or so

For the most part, players can only test drive vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update. However, there are a few exceptions, such as the Pariah in last year's Halloween event.

GTA Online switches up the vehicle selection with each weekly update, so players can always try something different. They don't even have to buy these vehicles right away. If they like what they see, they can directly purchase the car within the LS Car Meet. It's a convenient way to inspect the merchandise.

