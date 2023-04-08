How should GTA Online players make use of the MOC in 2023?

Rockstar has added many unique vehicles to GTA Online, and the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) is one of them. After the latest weekly update, the MOC is now available at a 30% discount from Warstock Cache & Carry. As exciting as it sounds, some players might wonder about the purpose of the semi-trailer and how they can maximize its benefits, especially after the recent The Last Dose update.

Here is everything GTA Online players should know about the usage and features of MOC in 2023.

MOC unlocks Mobile Operations Missions in GTA Online (2023)

The Mobile Operations Center (MOC) helps in unlocking Mobile Operations, which is one of the main reasons why it is highly valued by the GTA Online community. These are special missions led by none other than Agent 14 and can only be started from the console inside the MOC. Players should complete the required number of Bunker Resupply Missions prior to that.

Here are the eight Mobile Operations missions available in 2023, alongside the resupply missions required to play them:

1) Severe Weather Patterns

Resupplies – 2

Vehicle – Dune FAV

Enemies – Merryweather Security

2) Half-track Bully

Resupplies – 4

Vehicle – Half-track with MG Configurations

Enemies – Kkangpae

3) Exit Strategy

Resupplies – 6

Vehicles – Nightshark, Anti-Aircraft Trailer

Enemies – LSPD, NOOSE, FIB

4) Offshore Assets

Resupplies – 8

Vehicle – APC with Cannon configuration

Enemies – Merryweather Security

5) Cover Blown

Resupplies – 10

Vehicles – Hauler Custom, Mobile Operations Center

Enemies – Merryweather Security

6) Mole Hunt

Resupplies – 12

Vehicle – Weaponized Tampa

Enemies – Merryweather Security

7) Data Breach

Resupplies – 14

Vehicle – Oppressor

Enemies – Merryweather Security

8) Work Dispute

Resupplies – N/A (Unlocks after Data Breach)

Vehicle – Oppressor

Enemies – International Affairs Agency

Each GTA Online vehicle used here will be discounted upon the completion of the associated mission as the host, giving players one more reason to fulfill these military-inspired covert tasks.

To get started, players need to enter the MOC and find an LCD screen that allows them to verify their username and password. A “Mobile Operations” screen will appear as soon as they access it. They can then select a mission and press “Launch Mission."

What else does the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) offer?

The MOC in GTA Online has different areas for different functionalities:

Bay 1 – Three terminals for controlling the turrets (both front and rear ones).

Three terminals for controlling the turrets (both front and rear ones). Bay 2 – Weapon Workshop option allows owners to upgrade weapons into Mk II arms.

Weapon Workshop option allows owners to upgrade weapons into Mk II arms. Bay 3 – Personal vehicle storage to store one vehicle.

The MOC also adds to the Interaction Menu, which grants direct access to several features:

Request Mobile Operations Center

Cab Access

Return to Storage

Request Personal Vehicle

Empty Trailer

Empty Cab

Radio

Customization options are also available so players can personalize their MOC to their liking.

Thus, the MOC a must-buy for every GTA Online Bunker owner, and every hustler in general, who wants to expand their criminal enterprise in Los Santos.

Poll : Are you planning to buy a Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online? Yes Not at this moment 0 votes