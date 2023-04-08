How should GTA Online players make use of the MOC in 2023?

Rockstar has added many unique vehicles to GTA Online, and the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) is one of them. After the latest weekly update, the MOC is now available at a 30% discount from Warstock Cache & Carry. As exciting as it sounds, some players might wonder about the purpose of the semi-trailer and how they can maximize its benefits, especially after the recent The Last Dose update.
Here is everything GTA Online players should know about the usage and features of MOC in 2023.
MOC unlocks Mobile Operations Missions in GTA Online (2023)
The Mobile Operations Center (MOC) helps in unlocking Mobile Operations, which is one of the main reasons why it is highly valued by the GTA Online community. These are special missions led by none other than Agent 14 and can only be started from the console inside the MOC. Players should complete the required number of Bunker Resupply Missions prior to that.
Here are the eight Mobile Operations missions available in 2023, alongside the resupply missions required to play them:
1) Severe Weather Patterns
- Resupplies – 2
- Vehicle – Dune FAV
- Enemies – Merryweather Security
2) Half-track Bully
- Resupplies – 4
- Vehicle – Half-track with MG Configurations
- Enemies – Kkangpae
3) Exit Strategy
- Resupplies – 6
- Vehicles – Nightshark, Anti-Aircraft Trailer
- Enemies – LSPD, NOOSE, FIB
4) Offshore Assets
- Resupplies – 8
- Vehicle – APC with Cannon configuration
- Enemies – Merryweather Security
5) Cover Blown
- Resupplies – 10
- Vehicles – Hauler Custom, Mobile Operations Center
- Enemies – Merryweather Security
6) Mole Hunt
- Resupplies – 12
- Vehicle – Weaponized Tampa
- Enemies – Merryweather Security
7) Data Breach
- Resupplies – 14
- Vehicle – Oppressor
- Enemies – Merryweather Security
8) Work Dispute
- Resupplies – N/A (Unlocks after Data Breach)
- Vehicle – Oppressor
- Enemies – International Affairs Agency
Each GTA Online vehicle used here will be discounted upon the completion of the associated mission as the host, giving players one more reason to fulfill these military-inspired covert tasks.
To get started, players need to enter the MOC and find an LCD screen that allows them to verify their username and password. A “Mobile Operations” screen will appear as soon as they access it. They can then select a mission and press “Launch Mission."
What else does the Mobile Operations Center (MOC) offer?
The MOC in GTA Online has different areas for different functionalities:
- Bay 1 – Three terminals for controlling the turrets (both front and rear ones).
- Bay 2 – Weapon Workshop option allows owners to upgrade weapons into Mk II arms.
- Bay 3 – Personal vehicle storage to store one vehicle.
The MOC also adds to the Interaction Menu, which grants direct access to several features:
- Request Mobile Operations Center
- Cab Access
- Return to Storage
- Request Personal Vehicle
- Empty Trailer
- Empty Cab
- Radio
Customization options are also available so players can personalize their MOC to their liking.
Thus, the MOC a must-buy for every GTA Online Bunker owner, and every hustler in general, who wants to expand their criminal enterprise in Los Santos.
