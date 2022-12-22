How to increase stealth in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

Stealth is one of the skill levels available for GTA Online players to increase their stats. They can remain undetected in the game by staying sneaky, making silent kills easier. Ganers can increase their stealth stats through a lot of different methods, and maximizing the stealth stat will also quicken crouch-walking speed.

This would allow players to move around quickly but remain silent at the same time. After the Winter DLC update, they can use this guide to find missions to complete in a silent and sneaky way. Completing them in a sneaky way is the best way to increase the stealth stats rapidly.

GTA Online players can use the guide below to increase their stealth stat

GTA Online players have a lot of stats that they can improve upon to enhance their gaming experience. To make the title feel a lot like an RPG offering, the following stats are available to fans at the time of creating their characters:

Stamina

Strength

Shooting

Stealth

Flying

Driving

Mental Health

These stats can be improved to the maximum to gain an advantage while playing. With maxed-out stats in all of these categories, players can run fast for a long time, fight with better stamina, take better headshots while shooting, control and fly an aircraft more accurately, and so on.

Getting Ninja rank in stealth quickly

One other stat that helps players is stealth, and they will get a rank of Ninja when they maximize the bar. An easy way to improve your stat numbers is by starting a Wheelie Challenge after registering as an MC President. Once it starts, the Wanted Level will be turned off.

Once done, players can get to a crowded area to walk in stealth mode and take down unsuspecting NPCs. This will increase the stealth level quite quickly. Another way to increase the stats is by starting the Time to Get Away mission, also turns off the Wanted Level, from the list of Rockstar Created jobs.

First Dose 6 Off the Rails - Stealth method

The next best way to rapidly increase the stealth stat is by taking up the sixth mission in the First Dose series and completing it in a silent and sneaky manner. The mission involves players entering Humane Labs to look for chemicals. They can enter and kill the guards one by one while collecting the required material.

Players can opt for a stealthy approach to the mission by using suppressor-equipped weapons. The visual cones of guards and CCTV cameras in the compound are shown on the mini-map. They can use these to check on the visual cones' range, stay away from everyone's sight, and shoot down cameras and guards.

Inside the GTA Online facility, they can dispatch the guards one by one by taking a more subtle approach. A piece of intel must be photographed and sent to Dax, and this needs to be taken after killing the guards or while staying away from everyone.

Dax will then inform players about a train that's carrying even more chemicals and will instruct them to proceed to one of the switching stations before the train. Switching lanes will derail it, helping them steal the chemicals and the Brickade.

GTA Online Heists

A stealth approach in GTA Online heists is viable but not for everyone as it takes quite a lot of patience and coordination to take down guards by staying out of visual range. A good example of this is the silent and sneaky approach in the Diamond Casino Heist.

With a well-planned approach, suppressed or silent guns, and a well-coordinated team, players can complete heists in the most stealthy way possible. This will help them maximize their stealth stat in GTA Online even more rapidly, and even get paid better for completing the heists silently.

