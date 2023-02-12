How to install Menyoo car mods easily in GTA 5 PC? (2023)

One popular subset of GTA 5 modifications is Menyoo car mods. PC gamers get a wide variety of options to choose from, but some might wish to learn how to use them. Generally speaking, the good Menyoo car mods usually include instructions on how to install them on your PC.

However, some might not. In that case, this guide will explain how to do it. It should be noted that you are advised not to use any type of modifications in GTA 5 Online. The main purpose of this guide is for the single-player game since some players might want vehicle variety in it.

GTA 5 PC guide: How to easily install Menyoo car mods

Motorsport Championships of San Andreas V8 is an example used in this article (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Generally speaking, you just need to download the GTA 5 car mod and place it in the following directory if you use Steam:

"[Your hard drive]\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Grand Theft Auto V\menyooStuff\Vehicle"

C:\ is usually the hard drive by default, but some gamers might have D:\ or something else. Some Menyoo car mods have different installation requirements, so please read them all before blindly putting everything in one folder. Sometimes, that results in you needing to read the readme.txt file or the mod's page if that's not an option.

Note: You should have already downloaded and installed ScriptHookV and ScriptHookVDotNet, ScriptHookVDotNet2, and ScriptHookVDotNet3. If not, do that now.

Where to find GTA 5 Menyoo car mods?

It's that easy (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

The best place to find a massive amount of GTA 5 car mods that work with this single-player trainer is GTA5-mods.com. Here is how you can find these modifications on that site:

Click on "VEHICLES." Click on the "MENYOO" tag, which should be in the little submenu below "VEHICLES." Pick anything of the bunch that you like.

There are hundreds of options to find here, although you can find alternatives on other websites. If you install everything correctly, you should be able to find it under Vehicle Spawner under its relevant category.

More information on these PC mods

A photo associated with this trainer (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

The creator of this modification updates it on GitHub under the MAFINS/MenyooSP/releases directory. It still gets plenty of changes every month, so players who want to stay up-to-date should check it out every now and then.

You just need to download the .zip file from that GitHub. It is not recommended to download this trainer from other sites since they're often outdated or could include unwanted malware. Besides that, it is worth noting that this modification can have stuff apart from cars.

For instance, weapon mods are another thing that some players might consider getting.

An example of something that isn't an automobile (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Of course, any vehicle modification works similarly to Menyoo car mods. The above example is a wacky ATV mod compatible with this trainer. Installing it is just as simple as you put it in the Vehicle folder.

Just make sure to keep all your GTA 5 mods up to date, especially if any update happens this year.

