How to make a cool-looking crew emblem in GTA Online

Having a team is a substantial part of GTA Online, and players can always take their unofficial team to the next level by turning their team into an official crew, with friends who become important crewmates.

GTA Online's crew system is prevalent among players as it not only makes them feel cool but also makes them feel welcome in the community. Many players would like to create their own unique crew identity, which they can express through their crew emblems. This article will provide those GTA Online players with a way to change and customize their crew emblems and replace them in GTA Online.

Here's how GTA Online players can change their crew emblems to something more memorable

The video above created by YouTuber The Slimmest talks about a really great and easy method that players can follow if they want to change their crew emblem.

In a tremendously popular game like GTA Online, a crew symbol is required to stand out. For the time being, the feature is only available to PC users that have a Rockstar Games Social Club account.

But in any case, here are the steps that players need to follow to change their crew emblem into something unique:

The first thing players need to do is to open their web browser (Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera). Go to the Rockstar Social Club website. Log into your Rockstar Social Club account. Click on the Crew tab and then go to My Crew. Click on your existing crew and then click on "Emblems." Now click on create emblem on the right side. You need to open a new tab and go to https://en.gtalogo.com/ From here, you can choose whatever logo you find appealing and copy it to the clipboard You then have to go back to the Create emblem tab and then open your web browser's developers tool and paste the emblem into the console tab. You can also open this tab by right-clicking and opening inspect element tab and then going to the console tab. You need to save your new crew emblem Go to the my crew tab and edit your existing emblem Finally, you need to hover over your new emblem and click on publish. After a couple of seconds, you should be able to see your new emblem.

Why are Crew Emblems important in GTA Online?

To stand out from the crowd in a player base of millions, every squad should use a personalized crew symbol in-game. Crew emblems are already an important part of Roleplay Servers, as these unique insignia come in handy when players tell a story.

But even for Grand Theft Auto Online, emblems go a long way in differentiating your crew from the hundreds of thousands of other crews in the game.They help in keeping track of players' identities and what their crew represents. Moreover, there are dozens of possibilities to pick from when it comes to customizing your crew emblem, which can make it unique and something to be proud of.

