How to make money with CEO Offices in GTA Online this week

Some GTA Online event weeks give players money-related incentives to own CEO Offices. The April 13 update included several reasons to do the same. For starters, all CEO Offices and their customizable options are currently available at a 30% discount. That alone can save new players hundreds of thousands of dollars in the title.

Moreover, you can get 50% extra cash by doing Sell Missions involving Special Cargo. Apart from that, those interested in Freemode Business Battles earn 2x the cash they would usually get.

Get any of the CEO Offices available in GTA Online to gain access to the main moneymaker available this week: Special Cargo Sell Missions. You must first buy a Warehouse to participate in this activity. Keep in mind that Vehicle Warehouses enable one to undertake Vehicle Cargo missions and not Special Cargo, although players interested in earning money can still do those Sell Missions, too.

GTA Online moneymaking guide: CEO Offices

Special Cargo money is boosted this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three tiers of Warehouses you can own in GTA Online:

Small: Holds up to 16 Crates.

Holds up to 16 Crates. Medium: Holds up to 42 Crates.

Holds up to 42 Crates. Large: Holds up to 111 Crates.

Large would be best for dedicated grinders, but casual players can be fine with Medium. You can purchase up to five Warehouses. If farming as much money as possible is your main goal, then try to get as many of these properties as you can. Owning a CEO Office is mandatory to get these Warehouses.

Getting stock to sell

Lupe and other Warehouse workers can get you some goods (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players have two main ways to acquire stock for their Warehouses:

Pay Lupe or other Warehouse Workers $7,500 to acquire some Special Cargo. Do a mission in your CEO Office to get up to three Special Cargo.

The former is the easiest method but requires you to visit each Warehouse and pay the $7,500 fee to Lupe or the other NPCs. They will automatically deposit their goods within an in-game day.

An example of a player with just one Medium Warehouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

Paying for three Crates is technically the least cost-efficient, but it's the fastest way to max out your inventory. Time is money, especially in an event week that gives players 50% extra cash on their Sell Missions. If you get at least one item for Special Cargo, you can also attempt Export Mixed Goods.

Talk to your assistant to do this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latter mission will give you $50,000 upon being completed, and it has the usual one in-game day cooldown. It's a decent alternative for GTA Online players to consider if they own a CEO Office. That said, there is no bonus for Export Mixed Goods this week.

Vehicle Cargo tips

Here are some tips for Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions:

Having 10-11 Standard and 10-11 Mid Range cars in your Vehicle Warehouse will allow you to only get Top Range automobiles.

Avoid obtaining duplicate vehicles.

It's best to use a Cargobob to get the cars to their destination safely.

There is no bonus from this week's update for Vehicle Cargo. Nonetheless, dedicated grinders seeking an alternative to the usual Special Cargo farming sessions might appreciate having another way to make money with the help of a CEO Office.

