5 best Special Cargo Warehouses to buy in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

In the world of GTA Online, making a profit is crucial to success. One of the key elements of running a successful cargo business is owning a warehouse, which allows players to complete lucrative cargo missions.

With so many warehouse options available for purchase, it can be overwhelming to determine which one is the best fit for your character.

In this article, we will be exploring the top five warehouse locations in GTA Online for 2023, ranked based on their potential for big profits and strategic location.

Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, this guide will help you make an informed decision on the best special cargo warehouses to invest in for your virtual journey.

Here are the top five Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online (2023)

5) Wholesale Furniture

The Wholesale Furniture warehouse in GTA Online is a simple and affordable option for players looking for a spacious 7000-square-foot warehouse located in Cypress Flats.

Despite its basic appearance, this warehouse is considered one of the best due to its affordability at a price of $1,900,000 and its potential for high profits from missions.

Its unassuming design helps it go unnoticed by rival businesses, making it a strategic choice for players who don't want to invest heavily in an expensive warehouse but still want a large storage space for their cargo business in GTA Online.

4) Xero Gas Factory

Xero Gas Factory is a visually appealing warehouse that adds a unique touch to your cargo business with its fossil fuel business theme.

Its strategic location at Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) provides easy access for players to transport cargo via air, away from rival businesses or gangs. This GTA Online warehouse is reasonably priced at $2,365,000 and comes with ample safeguarding options for added security.

Xero Gas Factory is a well-located and visually appealing warehouse option in GTA Online that offers convenience and security for players looking to run a successful cargo business.

3) Darnell Bros

The Darnel Bros warehouse, located in La Mesa, East Los Santos, is the most expensive warehouse in GTA Online, priced at $3,500,000. However, it is also considered the best due to its strategic location.

The warehouse is easily accessible, has ample space for helicopter landings, and is conveniently close to pickup locations.

This makes it an ideal choice for players looking to go off the radar and avoid potential enemies, as they can detect enemies first and take appropriate action.

Additionally, the Darnel Bros warehouse holds significance in the main story of Grand Theft Auto V, serving as Lester Crest's headquarters for heist jobs.

2) Cypress Warehouse

Cypress Warehouse, located in Cypress Flats, is a top choice for players looking for a spacious and accessible GTA Online warehouse.

With a storage capacity of 111 crates, it allows for efficient missions with lower turnaround times, maximizing profits.

Although it comes with a higher price tag of $3,265,000, its strategic location and ample storage space make it a worthwhile investment for those looking to run a successful cargo business in the game.

1) West Vinewood Backlot

The West Vinewood Backlot warehouse is a must-buy for players looking to showcase their business with style and luxury. Located in the fashionable West Vinewood area, it complements the overall aesthetic of the game's state.

It is conveniently situated near most CEO offices, saving time during missions, and can be filled within 10 hours of gameplay.

While it comes with a higher price tag of $2,135,000 in-game currency, the potential for maximum profits makes it a worthwhile investment for ambitious players.

