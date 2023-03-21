How many drip feed vehicles remain after GTA Online The Last Dose update?

The Last Dose update in GTA Online has already released two important drip feed vehicles with its release on March 16, 2023. The Ocelot Virtue and Willard Eudora can now be acquired by players in the game.

However, only one remaining drip feed vehicle is yet to be released in GTA Online. The Karin Boor will be the final car to be released after the Last Dose update.

What players should know about unreleased drip feed GTA Online vehicle

This two-seater GTA Online coupé utility vehicle is the final unreleased drip feed vehicle to be added to the game after the Last Dose update and is expected to be popular among fans of off-road driving and automotive customization.

The Karin Boor is a rugged off-road vehicle perfect for traversing the rough terrain of Los Santos in GTA Online. It is equipped with a powerful engine mated to a 4-speed gearbox that runs on an all-wheel drivetrain with robust suspension for betting handling. The vehicle is also ideal for hauling cargo, making it an excellent choice for players who enjoy completing missions that require transporting goods.

The Karin Boor is based on the popular Subaru BRAT, a small pickup truck that was produced in the 1970s and 1980s. However, the Boor takes its design cues from a variety of Toyota models, including the Cresta and the Hilux, resulting in a unique appearance that sets it apart from other vehicles in the game.

Once the vehicle is released, players will be able to purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,280,000.

Karin Boor design

The area above the bumper is finished in black plastic with silver/chrome trim above and below and features a mesh grille with two horizontal dividers and "KARIN" lettering embossed on the driver's side.

There are three headlamps beside the grille, consisting of inner rectangular units working as high-beam lamps, middle square units as main lamps, and outer rectangular units as indicators.

The vehicle's front features a black plastic bumper that extends towards the front quarters and bears a silver/chrome trim above and two rectangular indicators.

The Karin Boor is an exciting addition to GTA Online. Its unique design cues from other vehicles and off-road capabilities make it stand out from others in the game.

Its release as the final drip feed vehicle after the Last Dose update is a fitting end, and players will be able to experience the thrill of driving it in the virtual world of Los Santos.

