How many GTA Online solo heists are there in 2024, and are they worth doing?

There has been some demand for more GTA Online solo heists as the multiplayer has, ironically, veered into somewhat of a single-player territory over the years. That said, the number of solo heists in this game is quite low — two to be exact, with the latest one having debuted in March 2024. Since heists are among the best money makers in GTA Online, most people wish to grind these jobs over others.

Both of them are worth doing. Beginners can especially benefit from them since these players are usually low on cash and because the multiplayer title's economy is highly inflated. This article will talk about why the two heists in this title are worth pulling.

There are two GTA Online solo heists available in 2024, and both of them are absolutely worth doing

The two GTA Online solo heists available in 2024 are The Cayo Perico Heist and Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. The former arrived in December 2020 with its eponymous DLC and takes place on the Cayo Perico island away from the main map of Los Santos and Blaine County. Just like other GTA Online heists, it also features some setup missions and a finale.

Its first setup mission will have you scoping out that attempt's Primary and Secondary Targets. They are of various types and each differs in terms of payout.

The Cayo Perico Heist was one of the most popular jobs to grind among GTA Online solo players, as it could be completed quickly and paid well over a million. Rockstar Games, unfortunately, nerfed the payout of some of its Primary and Secondary Targets a few months ago, which has somewhat diminished its overall appeal.

However, it is still worth doing in 2024. Even with the lowered rewards, the heist can still result in a good payday.

That being said, it should be noted that starting The Cayo Perico Heist requires the RUNE Kosatka submarine, which costs $2,200,000.

If you are a GTA Online beginner and don't have access to that much cash, you can try the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

Starting it doesn't require an investment. All that you need is a call from a character called Vincent Effenburger, which will happen automatically after you spend some minutes in a GTA Online session.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist also features a few setup missions and a finale. Interestingly, some setup mission objectives have options that you can switch between during each attempt to add a bit of freshness. Furthermore, its finale can also be completed in two ways, depending on how you beat its last setup mission.

Note that this heist only pays $500,000, but that is pretty good, considering it has no prerequisites.

