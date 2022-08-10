How many properties can you own in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises increases the number of properties a player can own in the game.

Whenever a player buys an expensive apartment, what they are really looking for is some extra garage space. That's why players might end up buying several apartments. The ability to store 10 vehicles in a garage is really convenient. Some players don't want to give up a car just to store another one.

Rockstar Games listened to player feedback and increased the maximum property count in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Here's a quick look at what changed in the latest update and why it's relatively important.

Players can now own 10 properties in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

In GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, the maximum number of properties has increased from eight to 10. Rockstar Games revealed this information on its Newswire page when the update launched.

The company did say it was looking into constructive feedback from the community. Remember, the summer update was mostly focused on improving the gameplay experience. That's why the Oppressor Mk II was severely nerfed.

Additional garage space is always welcome

There is always a brand new selection of vehicles for every new update in GTA Online.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises introduced several vehicles, including the Benefactor SM722 and the Lampadati Corsita. There are nearly 700 vehicles in the entire game. Consequently, extra garage space would be very helpful.

Players now have two extra properties to store their vehicles. Their potential garage space has subsequently been increased to 20 vehicles. If players have enough money to purchase these properties, they no longer have to worry about exceeding their garage capacity.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is a very convenient update for car enthusiasts. There is nothing more frustrating than not having enough room to fit a specific vehicle. At the very least, they can buy a few more apartments.

Players should look for a high-end apartment

Keep in mind that players need to be at Rank 5 if they want to own these properties.

There are three different types of apartments in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. They are listed below:

Small (stores two cars and one bicycle)

(stores two cars and one bicycle) Medium (stores six cars and two bicycles)

(stores six cars and two bicycles) High-End (stores 10 cars and three bicycles)

The most relevant apartment is the last one. If the player has enough cash to spare, they shouldn't settle for anything less.

High-end apartments will give them the biggest return on their investment. Here is the average price range for high-end apartments:

High-End ($200,000 to $400,000)

There are two ways a player can buy this property. The first method involves walking up to a property sign in front of the apartment and purchasing it from there. However, that requires being in the exact location. The simplest way to buy the property is through the Dynasty 8 website:

Press the D-Pad to bring up the phone.

Go to EyeFinder and select the "Money and Services" tab.

Look for Dynasty 8 (not Dynasty 8 Executive).

View the property listings.

Just like that, players can get themselves a high-end apartment. Now, they can store all kinds of vehicles in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

