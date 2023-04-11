How to maximize passive income from Agency in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

Passive income in GTA Online is a crucial aspect of its online experience. The Last Dose DLC update has arrived with several new features that can significantly impact how players earn passive income in the game. As such, it is essential to understand how to maximize passive income from the Agency, a new feature introduced in the update.

This article aims to highlight key strategies and tips for the same, which will be useful for both new and experienced players.

Note: This article has subjective opinions and may not reflect the opinions of the general audience.

Passive income guide for Agency in GTA Online: How can players start maximizing their earnings?

The Agency is a GTA Online business that can earn players money in various ways. The video goes over different aspects of the Agency, including buying it, upgrades and customizations, and making money with it.

To start, players must purchase the Agency through the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Once purchased, they can hire associates who undertake various tasks such as stealing cars, delivering goods, and completing missions.

The associates earn a salary, while the player receives a commission on the income generated by the former. One can also invest in various businesses such as counterfeit cash, document forgery, and weed farms, which can be managed through the Agency in GTA Online.

Focus on hiring, management, and missions

To maximize passive income earnings through the Agency, players should prioritize hiring associates who have high productivity levels. The productivity level is determined by the latter's skill level, which can be increased by completing tasks for the Agency.

Higher productivity levels result in increased income for the player. It is also important to manage the businesses effectively, ensuring they are always producing goods for sale. Players can use the Agency to assign associates to manage the businesses and sell the goods.

In addition to managing businesses and hiring associates, one can also increase their passive income through the Agency by completing GTA Online missions. The feature offers various missions such as Asset Recovery and Data Sweep that can be completed for additional income.

These missions can be completed solo or with other players, and the income earned is split between the participants. Completing missions also increases the player's rank within the Agency, which unlocks new missions and rewards.

In conclusion, maximizing passive income earnings through the Agency in GTA Online requires effective management of businesses, hiring associates with high productivity levels, and completing missions. By investing time and resources into the Agency, players can generate a steady stream of income that can be used to purchase new properties, vehicles, and weapons.

Poll : Have you started generating millions in $GTA revenue? Yeah. Haven't started yet. 0 votes