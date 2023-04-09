5 best GTA Online businesses to buy after The Last Dose update, ranked

GTA Online has always been known for its engaging gameplay and immersive world. The recent The Last Dose update has added even more content to the game, including new businesses that players can invest in to earn a steady stream of income. With so many options available, it can be challenging to determine which businesses are the most profitable to invest in.

In this article, we will be ranking the five best GTA Online businesses to buy after The Last Dose update, based on their profitability and ease of management. Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer to the game, this guide will provide valuable insights into the best ventures to invest in to maximize your earnings and dominate the world of GTA Online.

GTA Online's The Last Dose update: 5 businesses to invest in, ranked

5) Arcade

The Arcade business has emerged as one of the most profitable solo ventures in GTA Online since its release. Players can invest in an Arcade and set up a passive revenue stream, allowing them to earn $50,000 every game day without any additional effort. This passive income alone can generate over $1.5 million per month.

However, the real money in the Arcade business comes from the Casino Heist. Players can carry it out from their Arcade and earn significant amounts of money, especially if they are lucky enough to find diamonds, which are worth $3.6 million each when sold. Even without those, gamers can earn a minimum of $2 million from a successful heist, with cash being the least valuable loot.

Moreover, players can purchase a master terminal for their GTA Online Arcade. This allows them to manage all their businesses from one location, making it much easier to coordinate their heist preparations and maximize their payout.

4) Cocaine Lockup

The Cocaine Lockup is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online's Motorcycle Club (MC) category. It involves producing and selling cocaine in large quantities, with each batch of manufactured goods generating profits of up to $500,000. This makes it a highly lucrative venture for players looking to earn large sums of money in the game.

While the profits generated by the Cocaine Lockup are impressive, it is important to note that it takes the longest time to produce a full batch compared to other MC businesses. It takes approximately five hours and 20 minutes to produce a full batch of supplies, which is significantly longer than other options, such as the Document Forgery Office. Additionally, players must resupply the business three times, with each supply batch costing $75,000.

To maximize profits, they must invest in staff and equipment upgrades for the Cocaine Lockup. These upgrades increase the speed of production and reduce the costs of supplies, making the business more efficient and profitable. Despite the time and investment required, it remains a top choice for players looking to earn substantial profits in GTA Online.

3) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is a newly added business in GTA Online, allowing players to purchase and manage their own car repair and customization service. Unlike some of the more illicit ventures in the game, the Auto Shop is one of the most legitimate ways to earn money in the title. However, the Auto Shop also offers some opportunities for players to engage in illegal activities to make money quickly.

There are three main ways to earn from the Auto Shop: Client Services, Contracts, and Exotic Exports. Contracts are the most profitable, offering prices ranging from $170,000 to $375,000 for just half an hour of work. Meanwhile, Client Services can pay between $40,000 and $80,000 for each successful delivery, and Exotic Exports pays $20,000 for each vehicle, with the ability to export up to 10 per day.

With its mix of legal and illegal activities, the Auto Shop offers a unique and exciting opportunity for players to grow their wealth and establish themselves as successful entrepreneurs in the world of GTA Online.

2) Nightclub

The Nightclub is a unique business in GTA Online that offers players a passive income stream that can be incredibly profitable if managed correctly. Unlike other ventures, it is not dependent on sourcing supplies or completing missions to earn cash. Instead, players simply need to keep it popular by completing various tasks and missions to keep their customers happy.

The Nightclub has two main sources of income, the warehouse and the safe. The former generates cash over time, but it can take a while for profits to accumulate. On the other hand, the safe generates up to $50,000 per 48 real-life minutes and can store up to $250,000. This means that players can earn a significant amount of passive income by simply keeping their Nightclub popular and ensuring that the safe is always full.

While the venture does require a significant investment upfront, it has the potential to be one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online. Players who are willing to put in the time and effort to keep their Nightclub popular can earn a steady stream of income without having to constantly source and sell supplies.

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is a mobile business venture in GTA Online that allows players to manufacture and sell illegal drugs for profit. It is widely considered to be one of the most lucrative businesses in the game, thanks to its ability to generate significant profits quickly.

In order to maximize the profitability of the Acid Lab, players must invest in the equipment upgrade, which significantly improves the efficiency of the operation. With this, they can produce and sell a full batch of Acid products for a profit of $325,000 in just four hours, making it one of the fastest and most profitable businesses in the game.

Despite its high initial cost, the Acid Lab's potential for fast and significant earnings in GTA Online has made it a popular choice among players looking to make a quick buck. However, they should be aware of the risks involved in engaging in illegal activities in the game, as well as the potential for competition and interference from other players.

